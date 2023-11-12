Former WWE champion Randy Orton set to make his return at Survivor Series 2023: Report

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the WWE superstars to ever grace the ring. His last appearance on WWE programming was in 2022, when he suffered a back injury, leading him to take some time off. Since then, the apex predator has been absent from the ring.

Recently, the Viper was spotted near the WWE Performance Center, reigniting rumors of his potential return. Earlier, reports strongly suggested that Orton is poised to make his comeback to the ring soon.

Amid much speculation, there are reports indicating that Orton might make his return on the last show of the year, Survivor Series 2023.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is contemplating adding Randy Orton to Team Face for the Survivor Series 2023 War Games match, where Team Seth Rollins will face Judgement Day. Both teams currently have four members each, and the identity of the fifth member remains undisclosed.

Further reports even suggest that the fifth member of Team Seth Rollins will be kept secret until the match and will be revealed as a surprise.

The fifth member of Judgement Day Survivor Series 2023

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently faced the current WWE heavyweight champion, Seth Rollins, at the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. Seth Rollins successfully retained his title and defeated Drew McIntyre.

For quite some time, WWE has been constantly hinting at the Scottish warrior’s heel turn. It seems we are going to witness his heel version very soon.

According to Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre will be the fifth member of the Judgement Day stable and will face Team Seth Rollins alongside Dirty Dominik, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley, a member of the Judgement Day stable, previously offered Drew McIntyre the opportunity to join the group on the road to Crown Jewel 2023. However, the Scottish champion refused to join. It seems like he will make his move and join the stable for Survivor Series 2023.

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble in 2020 and then challenged the WWE champion at that time, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 36, capturing his first world title. He later faced Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle for the undisputed championship but lost the match after Solo Sikoa made his shocking debut and cost him the victory.

