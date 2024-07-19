Former WWE Champion Recalls Scrapped Plan For 'Painful' Gimmick Match Vs Roman Reigns  

After being released by WWE, Jinder Mahal is currently a free agent. The former WWE Champion recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, talking about various aspects of his WWE career. He revealed that in 2018, during his brief rivalry with Roman Reigns, there was talk of a Punjabi Prison match, but it didn't happen.

"Actually, I was supposed to possibly have one with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules," said Jinder Mahal. He added that they only had a normal singles match which was held in Chicago. However, there was discussion of bringing back the Punjabi Prison match.

Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal were set to collide inside the colossal bamboo structure of the Punjabi Prison, but it remained a mere concept. When Chris asked whether Roman Reigns had dismissed the idea, he gave an affirmative answer, saying the Big Dog turned down the idea as Brock Lesnar refused to fight Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series 2017 .

Instead of Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal faced off at Money in the Bank 2018. In a regular singles match, the babyface Roman Reigns defeated the heel Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship in 2017

In his maiden WWE run, Jinder Mahal was predominantly a jobber, joining a group like 3MB. Nevertheless, when he returned to WWE in 2016, he looked in incredible shape and showed improvement as a performer.

2017 was the peak year of his career when he won the WWE Championship, establishing himself as one of the biggest bad guys of SmackDown Live. He remained champion for nearly six months until dropping the big gold to AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns might return before SummerSlam 2024

Roman Reigns has kept a distance from WWE after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Many things altered within WWE and The Bloodline after his exit.

Recently, PWInsider reported that the original Head of the Table of WWE could be back in action before SummerSlam 2024, which is two weeks away. If he plans to be part of the Biggest Party of the Summer, his comeback is imminent this week or next week.

With Solo Sikoa at the helm, The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc in WWE. The self-proclaimed new Tribal Chief of the group has broken the trust once shown to him by Roman Reigns.

If Roman returns before SummerSlam, it might be as a babyface to fight against the injustice of the new Bloodline. Strategically, he might reunite the old Bloodline members.