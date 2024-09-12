Former WWE Champion Reveals Why He Didn’t Go for Retirement Like John Cena: ’I Would Never Do This’

For any WWE superstar or wrestler, a retirement match or tour is always special. After giving blood and soul to the profession, the retirement bout or tour is the wrestler’s way of thanking the fans. Almost all WWE legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair have had retirement matches. And now, the 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena, is going to have his final tour in 2025.

However, former WWE superstar Batista said that he never had any plans of going for a retirement tour or a farewell schedule and just wanted to end his WWE career after one match. The two-time former WWE champion and four-time World Heavyweight Champion called it quits right after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

While speaking at Insight, Batista revealed that he admired John Cena a lot but admitted at the same time that he was quite different from the 16-time World Champion and never has a habit of making a “big deal” regarding his career accolades.

"I get along with John. I respect John a lot, a lot more than people think I do for some reason. I think the internet and I think fans have built this rivalry between us, which there really isn't, but this is how we're different. I would never do this [retirement tour]. I wouldn't, I couldn't. It would feel disingenuous to me to go around, and I just couldn't,” Wrestling Inc quoted Cena.

Advertisement

He continued, “ There's just something in me where I just couldn't do it. I retired the way I wanted. I didn't want to make a big deal out of it. I announced my retirement on Instagram, and I knew I was going to do it,” he said.

The Animal explained that he didn’t reveal his retirement plans to anybody because he didn’t feel like giving a speech and said that the idea of all of it would have felt “false” to him.

Batista has time and again said that he doesn’t have any plans of making a comeback to a WWE ring in his life, and he is done. He recently said that although he used to get very excited with his entrance theme, he still won’t be making any return in wrestling gear.

The four-time World Heavyweight Champion was one of the top stars of WWE back in 2005 when he first won the title at WrestleMania 21 against Triple H. From 2005-2009, Batista was a huge draw for the WWE, and he competed with top stars in the company.

Advertisement

However, he left the company in 2010, abruptly after losing a WWE Championship match to John Cena. He made a brief return in 2014 and then left within one year. Then in 2019, he came for only one match against Triple H and hung up his boots after that.