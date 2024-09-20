Former WWE Champion Says John Cena’s Physique Isn't What It Was 10 Years Ago; 'There's something different'

A former WWE Champion has made a surprising statement about John Cena, saying that the WWE legend's physique is visibly different from what it was 10 years ago. Alberto Del Rio mentioned that Cena now doesn’t spend hours in the gym, as he is focusing more on his acting career, and this is apparent in his appearance.

While speaking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Del Rio pointed out that John Cena’s physique isn’t what it used to be a decade ago. He explained that Cena’s body shows he’s no longer pushing himself in the gym like he did during his WWE days. “He probably still does train, but not in the same way he used to when he was in WWE every week, where he was a workhorse,” Del Rio stated.

Del Rio further added that Cena is no longer training as a wrestler but rather to look good on camera. “It’s a different John Cena now—probably training to look good in the mirror and focusing on taking more acting classes to improve as an actor. That’s what John Cena is, a hard-working man,” Del Rio said.

Alberto Del Rio, while commenting on John Cena’s retirement next year, said that he wasn’t surprised by the announcement but believes there is a logical reason behind it.

“All of his passion is now in the acting world, not so much in the wrestling world, and you can see that in his body and his face. It’s not the same face it was 10 years ago when he was performing in WWE. There’s something different when you look into his eyes. It just looks different,” Del Rio told Sportskeeda.

There is indeed merit in what Del Rio says, as the leader of the Cenation shifted his focus to acting after 2015. Since then, Cena has become more of a part-time wrestler. His in-ring appearances have drastically reduced over the past five years, with Cena making only sporadic appearances in WWE.

Next year, John Cena will begin his retirement tour, starting in January 2025, and is expected to participate in nearly 35-40 matches. WrestleMania 41, set to take place in Las Vegas, will mark Cena’s final WrestleMania. There is significant speculation that Cena will face his longtime arch-rival, Randy Orton, in his final WWE match.