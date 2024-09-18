Former WWE Champion Signs Multi-Year Deal With the Company; Know Who He Is

A three-time WWE Champion has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The agreement is a surprise because the talent hasn’t recently had a good tenure inside the ring in WWE. Moreover, he was away from the WWE for nearly seven months due to shoulder and neck injuries.

Further, his in-ring skills have gone town due to his increased weight, and today, he is reduced to a mid-card superstar. You must have guessed who we are talking about. It’s the Irish superstar, Sheamus. According to Fightful Select, Sheamus has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Although Sheamus has been a very good wrestler, his current standing in WWE isn’t at par with that of top superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, or even Dominik Mysterio.

The Celtic Warrior is currently tied up in a storyline with Pete Dunne and was previously part of Sheamus’ Brawling Brute’s stable under the name Butch. Dunne attacked Sheamus with a shillelagh and then cost him the Intercontinental Championship by interfering in the Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman and Ludwig Kaiser.

That led to a match in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where Sheamus locked horns with Dunne. However, despite being the bigger superstar in the match, Sheamus lost the encounter as Dunne used a cricket bat, and the referee’s view was obstructed.

But this isn’t the end of the rivalry between the two. Since it is now known that Sheamus has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, the former WWE Champion might be involved in some bigger matches and more compelling storylines henceforth.

Sheamus made his WWE debut in 2009 and, within no time, became the breakout superstar. He won the WWE Championship against John Cena in his debut year. He was also given the Breakout Superstar of the Year in 2009.

Since then, he has won the WWE Championship thrice and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once. Besides this, Sheamus has also won the United States Championship thrice and the WWE Tag Team Champion five times.