Former WWE Employee Reveals Vince McMahon Forced Commentators To Stay Put As Angry Fans Threw Stuff At Them

Vince McMahon’s craziness knew no bounds. The former WWE Chairman was ruthless and unpredictable. He would make people dance to his tunes, and get offended when they disobeyed. Here’s another instance of the former WWE boss’ autocratic nature.

So, it was a Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt WWE Universal Championship match at Hell in A Cell in 2019. The audience at Sacramento, CA was all for The Fiend to win the championship. But a horrible finish to the match, which was a disqualification call after Seth used a sledgehammer, brought the fans’ fury on the WWE.

The crowd started throwing stuff at the WWE officials present. The chants of AEW, which was a rival promotion and started that year, only started reverberating inside the arena. Vince McMahon was startled. He didn’t hate it though. Instead, he cherished it. But he made his employees pay for it.

He made the commentators sit there at their desks as the crowd threw stuff at them. This isn’t a rumor, but a fact that has been revealed by former WWE employee, Matt Camp.

What did Matt Camp reveal?

According to Camp, who was there inside the arena, Vince McMahon actually loved the crowd reaction to Hell in a Cell 2019 main event and pressured the commentary team to sit at their desks despite the fans throwing things in the arena.

Camp shared, “I found out that Vince made the commentators stay out there and Sacramento and that crowd was so pissed. They’re throwing stuff. I think Vic was upset about that. ‘Why are you leaving me out there to get pelted with crap?’ Vince loved the crowd reaction.”

The crowd passionately wanted Bray Wyatt to win the title, but the disqualification finish, which although gave victory to The Fiend, sans the title, incensed the crowd. Chants of ‘bullsh*t’ and “refund” echoed in the arena.

RAW commentator shunned Vince McMahon

Matt Camp also revealed another eye-opening moment inside the arena. He said that Vince McMahon went in for a high-five to commenator Vic Joseph, but was shunned right away by him.

“I went to catering, and catering was right next to Gorilla. I come in and I’m following behind Vic Joseph, who was on commentary. It was his short run calling Raw. I’m following behind him, and he’s walking up the ramp towards Gorilla. Vince is coming the other way. Vince is skipping, he’s giddy. He goes to high five Vic, and Vic blows him off,” Matt said.

Matt said that when he went towards Vince McMahon, the WWE boss ignored him, and kept going. “I’m going, ‘Uhhh.’ He doesn’t know I’m there and he keeps going,” Matt said.