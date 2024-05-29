Former WWE GM Reacts To Controversial Finish between Randy Orton and Gunther at King and Queen of The Ring

Randy Orton and Gunther’s controversial finish at the WWE King of the Ring match has stirred up another debate. It’s about whether Gunther actually scored a win over Orton. The two had a high-pitched battle for around 20 minutes, but the ending of the match left several questions.

As Gunther attempted a pinfall over Orton, The Viper’s shoulders were visibly raised, but the referee had completed the count-out and given the victory to Gunther. WWE CCO even addressed this finish the next day, saying that he too saw that Orton’s shoulders were raised, but then also said that the referee's decision is final in every sense. However, Hunter also gave hints of a rematch between Gunther and Orton in the future to clarify who the actual winner is.

This now raises the question of whether this botched-up finish was pre-planned and part of the storyline. As per former WWE General Manager Eric Bishoff, the whole thing was part of the plan.



What did Eric Bishoff say about the controversial finish to the match?

While speaking on a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bishoff said that Randy Orton is an experienced professional wrestler, and he doesn't make mistakes like these. "Randy doesn't make mistakes like that. That's not a Randy Orton mistake. I firmly believe it was part of a plan; it was part of the process. It's just more depth to a great story. It's just more for GUNTHER to get over on," Wrestling Inc quoted Eric Bishoff.

Bischoff explained that a rematch between Randy Orton and Gunther needed a purpose, and that finish provided that. “Now you've got a reason, a why, which is an important part of a story. You've got to have a why in order to have a match that matters. Now, they've got a why. Because Randy is so flawless and that would be such a rookie mistake, there's no way I'm going to accept that it was "Well, it happened,” Bishoff said.

When will the two have a rematch?

While Triple H has indeed given a hint of another match, he hasn’t given a date. As announced earlier, the King of the Ring match winner would get a title shot at SummerSlam 2024. So, Gunther will have his shot at the title, but it remains to be seen who will do so: Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre. So, Orton and Gunther might be locked in for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is before SummerSlam, which is due on June 15, 2024.

