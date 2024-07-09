Former WWE Referee Reacts to Damian Priest’s Botch at Money In The Bank PLE

Damian Priest’s terrible kick-out botch at Money In The Bank PLE in the title match against Seth Rollins has invoked reactions from several quarters. Even though WWE COO Triple H has backed Priest for giving a phenomenal performance, he did accept that it was the only thing that the fans would blame Priest for.

However, a part of the blame for the botch also goes to referee Rod Zapata who didn’t count the third count and stopped despite Priest not making any kind of movement. A former WWE referee Jimmy Kordeas has opened up on the whole thing and said that had he been there, he would have counted three, and taken the entire backstage heat on himself.

‘I would have taken the blame’

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kordeas said that had he been there, he would have taken the entire heat on himself. "I would've taken blame. I would've said, 'Sorry Hunter, I f**ked up,” Wrestling Inc quoted Kordeas.

He stated that the referee should take the heat for letting the match continue in the name of storyline developments. "It's like 50-50 but at the same time I would take the heat for it,” he said.

Speaking on the botch during the match, Kordeas said that what he feels is that Priest got knocked out and unable to kick out as originally planned. "In my opinion, I saw what happened in the match ... I think Damian got dinged a little bit,” he said. He mentioned that as far as the three-count goes the referee had to go for it, saying that it was “egregious” and the referee shouldn’t have fudged the numbers at all.

He further said that WWE should have let the three-count happen and then improvised the storyline from there, as that kick-out botch was the only thing fans discussed after the show.

What exactly happened at Money In The Bank?

As per the script, Damian Priest was to be kicked out of a power slam by Seth Rollins. And then later, Drew McIntyre who had won the MITB contract had to cash in his contract. However, Priest got knocked out after taking the bump, and the referee stopped the third count.

That came out as a big botch, as Priest being counted three would have lost the title, and the referee deliberately stopped. As per the script, Priest had to kick out which he didn’t. And this was also not the first botch. At Clash at the Caste PLE, Damian Priest had an injury scare, as he couldn’t execute a move properly.

When he was trying to dive out of the ring, his foot got entangled in the ropes, and he was left hanging. That worried many fans because they thought Priest might have injured his ankle. However, he later said that he was fine.

Priest has now defended his World Heavyweight Championship at three different pay-per-views since WrestleMania 40, and will now defend it against Gunther at SummerSlam. Let’s wait and watch if The Ring General would dethrone The Archer of Infamy from his post.