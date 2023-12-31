Former WWE Royal Rumble winner will be the cover superstar of WWE 2K24

2K Games is the official gaming partner of WWE. They have been producing games for WWE since 2013. And every year, the first game of 2K games with WWE was WWE 2K14 in year 2013.

The latest edition of WWE 2K games was the WWE 2K23 which was even stronger and was released in 2023. 2K Games is now gearing up to release the next edition of the annual franchise WWE 2K24.

2K Games releases WWE 2K games every year with updated rosters, showcases, cover superstars, new arenas and shows, new showcase modes, new match types, and many more.

2K Games is set to release the next major WWE title, WWE 2K24. And, some previous reports suggested WWE and 2K Games are aiming to release the first major announcement of the title at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, just like last year. The game could possibly be out in March of 2024.

WWE fans are always excited about the cover superstar. Last year, WWE tribute to John Cena’s epic career and featured him on the cover and showcase of the game to celebrate his career. Fans are now keen to know who will be the next cover superstar of WWE 2K24.

A recent report by BWE suggests that the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, last year's Royal Rumble winner, will be the cover superstar of WWE 2K24.

For the unversed, Rhodes is also the current favorite to win the Elimination Chamber 2024 match and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

All cover superstars of WWE 2K games from WWE 2K14 to 2K23

The cover of the WWE Games excites fans and every year fans present their thoughts and reasons why 2K Games should feature the following WWE superstar of legend as the cover superstar of WWE 2K games.

2K Games and WWE picks cover superstars on two bases, either they are tribute to a superstar and that superstar will be the part of showcase mode of the game or the current popularity of the WWE superstar.

Like the last two years, WWE and 2K Games are tributing legends. WWE 2K22 was a tribute to Rey Mysterio and WWE 2K23 was John Cena special. 2K games have produced a total of 9 games for WWE.

From WWE 2K14 to WWE 2K23, WWE 2K24 will be the 10th game by 2K games. Know all cover superstars; from The Rock to Seth Rollins.

All cover superstars of WWE 2K games (WWE 2K14 - WWE 2K23)

1. WWE 2K14: The Rock

2. WWE 2K15: John Cena

3. WWE 2K16: Stone Cold Steve Austin

4. WWE 2K17: Brock Lesnar

5. WWE 2K18: Seth Rollins

6. WWE 2K19: AJ Styles

7. WWE 2K20:Becky Lynch

8. WWE 2K22: Rey Mysterio

9. WWE 2K23:John Cena

