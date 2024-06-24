Former WWE Star 2 Cold Scorpio Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Gas Station

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Wrestling veteran 2 Cold Scorpio, notably known for his WCW and ECW stints, has ended up behind bars due to his involvement in a violent altercation at a gas station.

The four-time TV Champion, whose real name is Charles Scaggs, got arrested on June 15 for stabbing a man multiple times after an argument led to a scuffle at 3:30 AM at a Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Mo. Although it is alleged that Scorpio was the primary aggressor, he claims he only acted in self-defense.

Wrestling legend 2 Cold Scorpio gets arrested, hit with two felony charges

According to the court documents secured by TMZ, the altercation started when 2 Cold Scorpio, who works as a security guard, told off a man for lighting a cigarette inside the store.

But, the victim claimed that he did not purposefully light the cigarette inside the store. He also added that the cigarette was put out before he entered the store, despite admitting that it may not have been completely extinguished.

In Scagg’s statement, he claimed that the man rudely used obscenities against him when he was warned not to smoke inside the store. He allegedly said, “F you. What the f*** you gonna do?”

Scorpio further added that the man threatened him, leading to their scuffle outside the store, which was allegedly initiated by the victim. At some point during the fight, Scaggs felt forced to pull his knife out and stab the man multiple times to protect himself as the scuffle went on for several moments.

The police reported that the victim was found at the scene lying down and bleeding from his head, chest, buttocks, legs, and abdomen. He was then moved to a local hospital, where he was semiconscious, per the police.

The victim gave his account of the incident to the investigators at the hospital, alleging that Charles Scaggs started the confrontation. After the incident, Scaggs was apprehended, with charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action pinned against him.

However, Scaggs has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty after making bail. Nonetheless, he is due in court next month for a hearing. It remains to be seen how things turn out for Scaggs.

Did 2 Cold Scorpio wrestle in WWE?

2 Cold Scorpio made his wrestling debut in 1985. Over his career, the wrestler has competed for a number of promotions, including WWE. He performed under the ring name Flash Funk at a Stamford-based company.

His last match in WWE saw him team up with Hardcore Holly against Owen Hart and Jeff Jarrett, with the former team on the losing side. His career in WWE came to an end in February 1999, as he was released from the promotion.