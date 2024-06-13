Former WWE Star Alleges Mick Foley Has Separated From His Wife After 31 Years of Marriage

Mick Foley, one of the most revered hardcore wrestling stars, is now allegedly facing turmoil in his personal life. Foley carved out a legendary wrestling career during his time in WWE. The three-time WWE Champion notably rubbed elbows with major stars like The Rock, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and then some others during the Attitude Era.

In a recent update from a former WWE star, it was alleged that Mick Foley and his wife, Collette Foley, have parted ways. This rumor has now put Foley under the microscope of wrestling fans.

Mick Foley has allegedly separated from his wife

While speaking on Cafe de René podcast, former WWE star Rene Dupree, shockingly claimed that Mick Foley is now single. Dupree also backed his claim by revealing the “reliable source” from which he obtained the information.

He said, “Well, he’s single now. So, I guess he’s trying to make an effort to try to, you know, woo the ladies.” He further added, stating, “This is what I heard from a very reliable source that him and his missus are no longer together. I heard it from a very reliable source. I heard it from a friend of mine from New York who talks with Mick regularly, and he and his wife are separated.”

Foley and his wife, Collette Christie, tied the knot in 1992 and have four children out of their wedlock. Christie began her career as an entertainer and worked with WWE briefly. One of her notable TV appearances in Celebrity Wife Swap 2012 featured Mick Foley in a scene. They also worked together in the 1996 short film, Deadbeat.

Nonetheless, Foley has yet to confirm the rumor about his separation from his wife. It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer addresses these claims in the near future.

Mick Foley wanted to do one final match for his sixtieth birthday

The 59-year-old star was forced to retire in 2000 due to career-altering injuries. However, Foley had been making sporadic appearances on WWE TV. In fact, Foley served as the general manager of Raw in 2016.

That said, Foley was eyeing a wrestling return for his sixtieth birthday. His idea was to shed 100 pounds in weight and make a comeback for a Deathmatch. However, earlier this year, he was forced to cancel his send-off hardcore match as he revealed that he was suffering from a concussion.

All in all, the idea of watching Mick Foley grace the ring again for one last time seems highly unlikely. Currently, Foley is signed to WWE under the company’s “Legends” contract, serving as a company ambassador. It remains to be seen if Foley will make a TV appearance soon.