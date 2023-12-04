Former WWE star calls Oprah Winfrey 'PEDOPHILE' supporter, claims The Rock sold his soul to the Devil

The iconic and former WWE champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has triumphed in transitioning his fame into a successful Hollywood career. As one of the most recognizable celebrities globally, The Rock's star power is unquestionable.

Val Venis, another former WWE star from the Attitude Era when The Rock was a full-time wrestler, recently made headlines with a controversial remark directed at the actor and former champion. Venis called into question The Rock's current Hollywood success and status as a role model.

Venis expressed about The Rock on Twitter/X, “ I have fond memories of The Rock. Focused, driven, knows his gender is male, top-notch work ethic & the “it” factor. Being a man has eluded the rock, however. Selling one's soul 4 unbelievable riches is the bane of free societies. Dwayne chose to accept the ‘deal.”

Venis shocked fans with his takes on The Rock selling his soul for success and money.

Former WWE intercontinental champion further added, “Hey The Rock God gifted you with the ‘it factor. You busted your ass nurturing that gift and turning yourself into a marketable machine."

He further claimed, “Advice: u don't need 'them!' they need you! recant your support for the communist pedo club of money counterfeiters and political scumbags.”

Vanis even name-dropped American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey and expressed, "F*ck that communist pedophile supporting witch Oprah Winfrey and all that hang with that criminal. including you know who."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is The Rock actually 6'5? Why does Dwayne Johnson lie about his height?

When will The Rock make his comeback to WWE?

The Rock's last major WrestleMania match was at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 against John Cena, in a rematch from their epic first encounter at WrestleMania 28 the prior year. After nearly 3 years away, The Rock made a quick return at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, pinning Erick Rowan in an impromptu 6-second match.

Then this past September 2022, after another lengthy absence, The Rock made a shocking and unannounced appearance on the blue brand WWE SmackDown. In this segment, he had a confrontation with up-and-coming wrestler Austin Theory, who was quickly laid out by The Rock's signature maneuver The Rock Bottom.

He has recently said that he wants to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. According to some previous reports, Rock is amongst the top three options to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Former WWE star still believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will face each other at WrestleMania