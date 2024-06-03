Former WWE Star Claims His Gimmick Idea Was Stolen And Given To Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’ ‘Monday Night Messiah’ character has been a success so far. After breaking up with the Shield, Rollins didn't give up as a character until 2018. In 2019, WWE brought him into ‘The Messiah’ character, which was later turned into ‘The Visionary’ in 2021. And that has been a success so far.

However, a former WWE superstar, Elias (now Elijah), has claimed that this character, which Seth Rollins is playing right now, was his brainchild. He said that he submitted the idea to the creative team for his own character development in WWE, but says it was given to Seth Rollins.



What did Elijah say?

Elijah made this revelation while speaking with Metro.co.uk. He claimed that he had submitted several ideas for himself, and the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ character was one of them.

He stated, “There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself; it was the Monday Night Messiah. And if you realize, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up—for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys."

Elijah emphasized that he had the real vision of being the Pied Piper of Monday Night RAW and controlling people with a kind of cult leader. “The biblical themes and things like that—I always love that Messiah stuff,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

But he also marked that he had no hard feelings for Rollins at all, whom he believes is an “incredible” talent. He said that though he made the pitch, it’s very common for the company to consider good ideas for top wrestlers on the roster who get good attention.

“It’s no discredit to Seth; the guy’s absolutely incredible. But this is how that’s how the system works; you know what I mean? That’s the risk you take with giving these ideas,” he said.

When did Elijah leave WWE?

He had a considerably long run with the company from 2014 to 2023. Known for those musical shows in WWE, Elijah stayed in his character for nearly eight years. In 2022, he took on the character of Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elijah in WWE.

Advertisement

In his clean-shaven look, shorter hair, and sporting trunks, the character didn’t turn out to be great, and in September 2023, he went back to his Elias character. The same month, he was released from his WWE contract. Today he performs in independent wrestling circuits as Elijah.

