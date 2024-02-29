Former WWE Star Points Out Huge Difference in How Triple H and Vince McMahon Run The Game

WWE Business has now changed drastically since former WWE chairmen and owner Vince McMahon sold the company back in 2023. Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group and WWE and he has no involvement in business now.

Triple H, a WWE Hall of Famer and former champion, who is also Vince McMahon's son-in-law, holds the position of Chief Content Officer at WWE. He is responsible for overseeing the development of storylines and programs for WWE shows.

People now often point out differences between the time Vince McMahon was in the lead and was booking versus how Triple H books a show.

Recently former WWE United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour show where he revealed multiple things related to WWE and his WWE run and personal life. At one point he talked about what it is like to work with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Riddle expressed on working under Triple H, “With Triple H in control, a lot more control. In the sense that things are organized. At least when I was there if they were scheduled for this -- unless something catastrophic happened, if somebody got injured or something's not gonna work out that's what's happening the next day. They write it, it's actually happening.”



Riddle further talked about working under former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, “With Vince, I feel like he did it on purpose. I don't know the method but like there would be a show. You'd get a script on like Sunday and by Monday, nobody knew what they were doing. The show was being completely rewritten and stuff like that.”



He further expressed, “It was like that probably every week. A little chaotic. I almost felt like he did that on purpose because I feel like when people know exactly what's gonna happen and you're doing live TV and you're trying to get passion and that energy. You kind of get set in a pattern because you know what's happening.”

Matt Riddle reveals the reason why he failed WWE drug tests

WWE is now extremely careful about the well-being of their wrestlers compared to the past. They have unfortunately lost a few superstars due to inadequate medical care and a flawed drug management system. However, things have changed for the better. WWE now enforces strict drug testing and wellness policies to ensure the health and safety of their stars.

While talking at MMA Hour, former WWE star Matt Riddle revealed one of the major reasons behind his WWE release was him failing WWE drug tests.

Riddle expressed, “I went to the strip club and did cocaine a couple of times. I failed a drug test for that. That was for all of them, it was cocaine each time. It was just a random night. WWE tests you randomly, any week. Sometimes, you get tested at the end of one month and the beginning of another month.”

He further expressed, “I feel like getting fired by WWE happened at the right time. Not saying I won't go back, or saying I will go back, there's no discussion there but at the same time, I just had another kid, little Matthew, and with the WWE schedule, it's a lot.”

“WWE tests you randomly, say any week, but sometimes you get tests at the end of one month and the beginning of another month. So, there was one week where I failed bang bang. I got two right at once so I think that's why they were a little bit more lenient with me,” Riddle stated.

