Former WWE Star Recalls Horrific Advice To Impress Vince McMahon: 'Rub Oil On Your Chest And Go Knock On His Door'

The former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, has been the subject of controversy for a couple of years due to various accusations from different women. Recently, the former WCW legend and WWE valet Francine came up with a big revelation from the time she worked for WWE under Vince McMahon.

The former valent recently opened up about the period she worked under Vince McMahon on her Eyes Up Here podcast, saying, "I was told 'Rub oil on your chest and go knock on Vince McMahon's door and lean over with your b**bs hanging out. One of the agents told me to do that."

She was taken aback by the suggestion. According to her, she didn't do what the agent had told her to impress Vince McMahon. Francine felt it contributed to her eventual release from WWE.

Francine had a short-lived career in WWE, spanning only a few months. However, she had a bright career in ECW, where she earned her reputation as a top valet. She managed several elite wrestlers of the promotion. From 1994 to 2001, Francine spent seven years in the ECW.

Hence, a few years after she departed from ECW when Francine signed for WWE, the fans anticipated a great career for her in the Stamford-based promotion, especially after the resurgence of ECW under the WWE brand. She was even put in the ECW brand.

ALSO READ: Ronda Rousey Regrets Working With Vince McMahon Instead Of Triple H in WWE : 'He Was The One That Believed In Me'

She envisioned her WWE career in a successful managerial role, which was the reason she signed a WWE contract. Instead, she was regularly booked competing in bikini contests. A frustrated Francine eventually asked for her release from WWE in October 2006, and she was granted right away.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is not the only example of a woman speaking out against Vince's horrific treatment. Several former WWE employees and female wrestlers took a stand against how Mr. McMahon mistreated female talents.

Currently, Mr. McMahon is in exile from WWE, followed by a sexual lawsuit against him by former employee Janel Grant. He is no longer in charge of the Stamford-based promotion, which was under his supervision for four decades.

He handed over WWE to Endeavor Group right after the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed in court. Amid the serious controversy, Vince McMahon isn't associated with WWE anymore. The creative part of the company, which was earlier handled by Vince himself, is under Triple H at the moment, and he has been excelling in this role.