Former WWE Star Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Made Wrestlers Lose in Their Hometown

Vince McMahon, the former chairman of WWE, was the original mind behind the massive success of the professional wrestling industry. He and his entire family contributed a lot to crafting the pro wrestling business into a billion-dollar industry.

Mr. McMahon reached the level of business with his unique and sometimes bizarre ideas; people who worked under him have shared that McMahon had a very unique way of working. He had his own code of rules that he used to follow, and everyone under his umbrella was forced to follow all the rules in Vince McMahon's dictionary.

One such awkward tradition Vince McMahon used to follow was to make wrestlers lose in their hometowns; we have witnessed this over and over, from John Cena losing the match in his hometown to CM Punk losing in his hometown, and many more examples, including recently former WWE superstar and future WWE Hall of Famer.

Matt Hardy recently reacted to Vince McMahon’s hometown loss tradition on the latest edition of their podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. “I think he felt that this would generate good heat, and I think in his mind he justified it like this: ‘I can get heat on an individual by taking advantage of the hometown star. And then I will use that heat to turn them into something bigger,'” Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy revealed Vince McMahon enjoyed generating by making wrestlers lose in their own hometowns and embarrassing them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Roman Reigns Face Solo Sikoa at Bash in Berlin? Huge Update on Tribal Chief’s WWE In-Ring Return

Many former WWE superstars have shared their experiences of facing similar bizarre incidents while working under Vince McMahon's guidance.

Former WWE superstar Jonathan Coachman, who worked in WWE from 1999 to 2008, shared how Vince McMahon never cared about the feelings of his employees and shared his feelings on how he was forced by McMahon to work on Christmas evening.

While talking to SportsKeeda Binge, Jonathan Coachman said, “We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there are a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves.”

He further stated, “I was at Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. He wanted to go to Florida to be with his family and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him; I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

Advertisement

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in the year 2022, and he even sold the company. The new rightful owner of WWE merged WWE and UFC that they already owned and listed both companies under the name of TKO Group.

Vince McMahon was given the position of TKO Executive Chairman, and he returned to business last year, but this year, McMahon tangled himself in serious allegations. A severe case was filed against him, and with immediate effect, Vince McMahon announced his complete retirement from the world of business. A spokesperson on behalf of Vince McMahon publicly said McMahon now has no involvement in WWE and TKO Group Holdings.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Romantic Betrayals in WWE, Excluding Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024