Former WWE Star Reveals Vince McMahon Tried To Forcefully Kiss Her Amid Ongoing Sexual Assault Allegations

Vince McMahon is currently entangled in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by the former WWE employee Janel Grant. Miss Hyatt, the popular valet who worked for the company in the 1980s, has made a new revelation about the former Chairman of WWE.

Vince McMahon forcefully tried to kiss Miss Hyatt in a hotel room

Talking to Wrestling Shoot, Miss Hyatt was asked about the time she had worked for WWE under Vince McMahon. The former valet said,

"I had to push Vince out of my hotel room because he was trying to stick his tongue in my mouth."

The incident happened in 1987 in Las Vegas when Miss Hyatt was signed to WWE. Following dinner, Vince tried to enter Miss Hyatt's hotel room, forcing himself onto her.

She immediately stopped Vince. Miss Hyatt was engaged to Eddie Gilbert at that time, and she didn't intend to be unfaithful to her fiance. Although, Mr. McMahon didn't push it forward after being turned down by her.



After the incident, Vince wanted her to be a federette, which was synonymous with ring girls. She did not want to be a federette from a prominent valet. Besides offering the role of a federette, WWE promised to do something meaningful with her involving Honky Tonk Man, but she did not agree.

Rejecting the offer from Vince McMahon, Miss Hyatt left WWE in 1987. Miss Hyatt added that she pleaded to Jim Crockett and Dusty Rhodes for a new job.



Miss Hyatt described the incident to Janel Grant's lawyer

Miss Hyatt also revealed that she got in touch with Janel Grant's lawyer, describing Vince McMahon's misconduct with her in that hotel room. It might be used in the current lawsuit against the former WWE Chairman.

Besides Miss Hyatt, some other women who worked with Vince came forward to raise their voices against him.



Vince McMahon is not associated with WWE anymore

Following the allegations against Vince McMahon, he sold WWE to Endeavor Group last year. The 78-year-old has parted away from WWE.

With Triple H leading the company to new heights as the head of the creative, it is not feasible to see him at WWE anytime soon.



