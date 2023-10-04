Former WWE star still believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will face each other at WrestleMania

WWE's former tag team champion says it's a matter of time before Roman Reigns faces his cousin and the former world champion, The Rock, at WrestleMania. He also further added this is going to be a massive draw. Wrestling-wise, This match going to be mediocre, but it will be a spectacle for the hardcore fans.

Roman Reigns is currently the longest-reigning undisputed champion of WWE. He cemented his legacy among the greatest of times. The tribal chief has main-evented the last three WrestleMania in a row and stood tall as our universal champion. He has been champion for 1200-plus days and counting. He broke many records and is expected to break the record of Hulk Hogan soon.

There is no competition left for the Needle Mover except one name. Who has been related to him since his childhood. His cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

What Former tag team champion Matt Hardy thinks of Roman Reigns vs.The Rock

Talking about the possibility of the match between the Samoan brothers during the recent episode of his podcast “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” he said, “It's a huge match. And I think it would lead to a very successful WrestleMania.

“I do think. I feel like now that Rocky has been speaking about it and saying it was almost greenlit last year, and now they might do it this year. This feels like he's even mentioning it in any capacity, that it's in his mind to do. I do think it will happen, and I do think it will be a huge draw. I don't think diehard wrestling fans will get the match they want, but it's going to be a huge spectacle, one that casual fans are extremely interested in, and they're gonna wanna tune in and watch it”

The Great One recently appeared during an episode of Blue Brand. He also told fans via The Patt McAfee Show. He and The Tribal Chief were locked to face each other at the grand stage of WrestleMania 39, but at the last moment, they pulled out. Later Reigns had a match against Cody Rhodes.

