Drew McIntyre Accused of Finding Success by Copying Former WWE Superstar

Drew McIntyre’s fame and popularity have skyrocketed ever since the dawn of 2024. However, a former WWE superstar has recently stated about his potential influence on The Scottish Warrior's current persona developed through his online antics.

Which former WWE superstar accused Drew McIntyre of copying him?

After losing momentum for close to two years, Drew McIntyre suddenly became a huge hit. He utilized his social media menacing antics to become a credible main event player once again.

However, former WWE superstar, Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona was an expert in utilizing social media to his own benefit back in the early 2010s. Cardona became a cult hero among the WWE Universe through his "Z! True Long Island Story" YouTube show. ,

The popular show garnered significant support for Cardone despite limited TV appearances. Moreover, his name was chanted even when he was not on WWE TV.

What did Matt Cardona say about Drew McIntyre’s current persona?

During his recent appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Wrestling With Freddie podcast, The Deathmatch King highlighted his stellar efforts in incorporating the internet and social media into wrestling storylines that became a rage.

"I don't want to say I'm the first person to incorporate social media into my storylines, but I'm definitely one of the first, with my YouTube show back in the day. Me and [Dolph] Ziggler took this 'midcard story' and added so much to it through our back-and-forth tweets.”

Matt Cardona then shifted his focus to the ongoing and heated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and the megastar, CM Punk. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion labeled the feud as a prime example of WWE superstars incorporating social media to engage the audience more deeply and even surpass the impact delivered on WWE television.

He said, "Look at what Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been building on social media. They've made the story so much more intriguing, and you want to see the eventual match because of all the trash-talking they're doing, not just on Monday nights."

Moving ahead, Drew McIntyre is slated to battle Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in two weeks.

While Punk is still injured at the moment, there is a huge possibility that he will show up in Drew’s country to write the next chapter in their brewing rivalry.

