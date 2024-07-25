Former WWE Superstar Reveals How Roman Reigns Came to His Rescue in 2018

Roman Reigns might have been a good villain in WWE as Tribal Chief, but he is a large-hearted hero in real life. A former WWE superstar, Aleister Black, has revealed how the Tribal Chief came to his rescue in 2018 when he was new in the company, and his task was to clean the WWE locker rooms.

Aleister might have been with AEW as Malakai Black, but he hasn’t forgotten Roman’s magnanimity, which he showed as a senior wrestler in WWE. And he has spoken about the whole conversation with Roman today.

How did Roman Reigns help Aleister Black in WWE?

It was around 2017-2018 that Aleister Black was new to the WWE, and he had to clean the locker rooms because he was the new guy around. However, when Roman Reigns heard Aleister Black doing it, he was not amused.

Instead, he asked Black to avoid doing it since he had been there for a long time. "Roman looked at me and said, 'I don’t want you cleaning the locker rooms anymore. I want you to understand that you belong here, and I want for you to kill it every night and be part of the team; that’s all I care about. You’ve been wrestling long enough to understand how this works, so please, relax."

That’s not the only story about Roman Reigns’ magnanimity. The Tribal Chief is known to be very easy with youngsters in the WWE locker room. Seth Rollins once revealed that Reigns gave his boots to a young wrestler who couldn’t afford them. He didn’t ask for any money and instead told the wrestler that he should give it to someone else who required it. Such stories tell more about the type of person Roman Reigns was.

Is Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam?

The former WWE Champion is highly poised to return to the company at SummerSlam next month. He hasn’t been seen since April 7, 2024, when he lost his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

It is expected that Roman will not be going after Cody Rhodes upon his return but instead will be taking revenge against Solo Sikoa for hijacking the Bloodline. It was also said that a high-volt contest between the OG Bloodline and Solo’s Bloodline 2.0 is planned. The OG Bloodline might have Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sami Zayn against Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa. Let’s wait and see if that happens or not.

