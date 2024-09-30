Former WWE Superstar Reveals How Vince McMahon Would Convince Talents for Risky Moves: 'The Most Ridiculous...'

Vince McMahon has always convinced the WWE superstars to take high jump falls and execute those risky moves that could have landed the company in soup. Even though there were objections by other executives, including Triple H, Vince never let anything come his way.

Former WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler (real name Nemeth) has revealed that Vince had a very unique trick to convince the superstars to perform those moves. He said that Vince would never ask a talent to do anything he wouldn’t have done. "He would never ask you to do something that he wouldn't do. And you're like, 'Yeah, right. Would he do this?' And you go, 'Yes, he absolutely would.' The most ridiculous thing that you could picture in your mind that would embarrass you to death, he would do it,” Dolph said while speaking at Busted Open Radio.

Nemeth said that there were times when other superstars, including Triple H, would ask the younger talents not to let them be convinced by Vince, but the former WWE Chairman always found his way to it.

“And I remember towards the very end of being around, there were times where even [Triple H] or someone was like, 'Do not let him jump off this thing. Do not let him take a bump. Don't let him get kicked in the face. We will be liable here.' And to where, medically and legally, he can't be doing something, he's like, 'Well, it's a 20-foot fall. I could probably do that.' You're like, 'What? No, no, no, sir, you can't do this,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Nic Nemeth.

According to him, Vince McMahon’s offerings to jump off high structures, and take those punches in the face even in his 70s, were done to show the wrestlers not to be afraid of doing it themselves. And despite this, Triple H would ask the talents not to let Vince McMahon follow through with them. Still, Nemeth says that he remains impressed by McMahon’s willingness.

Advertisement

The chatter around Vince McMahon and his Mr. McMahon’s character has grown in the last few months because of the recently released Netflix docuseries. The show has brought embarrassment to Vince McMahon, who has not been seen in public ever since the Janel Grant sexual trafficking suit hit him.

