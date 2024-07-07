Former WWE Tag Champion Challenges John Cena After He Announces Retirement at Money in the Bank 2024

The WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view just came to an end. The show was a massive success, and all five matches on the card delivered well. Triple H promised he had some surprises in his pocket for Money in the Bank 2024. The surprise for none other than the sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena, who announced his retirement.

Cena came back to WWE and informed fans that he was finally retiring, mentioning that 2025 would be his last time competing inside the Squared Circle. He mentioned WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2024, and WrestleMania 41 would be his last dance.

John Cena said in his promo at Money in the Bank 2024, “The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

At the end of his promo, John Cena fired up Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect and sent an open challenge to the whole WWE roster that he is ready for war. Cena ended his promo with his popular phrase, "If you want some, come get some.”

Just after John Cena announced his retirement, former WWE tag team champion Grayson Waller, who had a segment with John Cena in Money in the Bank 2023, dropped a picture of him and John from last year and issued a challenge to the WWE star. Sharing the photo, Waller wrote, “Before you leave," demanding a future bout in the last run of John Cena.

Advertisement

John Cena’s last WWE appearance came from last year’s Crown Jewel 2023, where The Cenation Leader locked horns with Solo Sikoa, Self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, who destroyed him in dominating fashion and won the match-up.

Money in the Bank 2024 Results

Money in the Bank 2024 was an absolute banger pay-per-view. All five matches on the card were pretty entertaining and stacked. The show started with the traditional men's Money in the Bank ladders match and all six men put in their best performance to earn the opportunity to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2024.

In the end moments, Jey Uso was about to unhook the briefcase, but in lighting seconds, Drew McIntyre struck him with a ladder on his face, climbed up the ladders, and unhooked the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase.

The second match on the card was for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between champion Sami Zayn and challenger Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn retained his championship fare and square after pinning Breakker.

Advertisement

The third match-up was for the WWE heavyweight championship between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. The title match was a five-star classic, and as Drew McIntyre said, he would cash in the same day to reclaim the crown. The match was turned into a triple-threat match-up.

Surprisingly, once again, CM Punk crashed the party and launched an attack on Drew McIntyre. He took some brutal chair shots at the back of Drew McIntyre, and in the end, Damian Priest retained his champion after pinning a bruised McIntyre.

The fourth match was the traditional women's ladder match, and all six women showed heart and again proved that female pro wrestlers are no less than men. In the ending moments of the match, Chalse Green took a bump from the ladders to the ringside table, and Tiffany unhooked the briefcase.

The main event was between Team Cody Rhodes and New Bloodline. The match was well-produced, and all six members had their moments. In the end, Solo Sikoa shockingly pinned Cody Rhodes with the help of Jacob Fatu, and Bloodline won the match with a strong statement.

Advertisement

Results

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won.

2. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up - Damon Priest retained

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained

ALSO READ: 5 Longest WWE Men's Money In The Bank Cash-Ins Of All Time