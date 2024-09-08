Former WWE Universal Champion Says Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Were His Motivations for Return From Injury

A former WWE Universal Champion had a low period when he had broken his neck and was on a sabbatical from WWE to recuperate from his injury. He wanted his second run in WWE to be magical, and for that, he looked at Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman as his motivation.

The superstar was none other than Drew McIntyre, and this was his story right when he made his second WWE return in 2018. The Scottish Psychopath had been written off the TV after a few appearances to undergo some tests regarding his recurrent neck issue.

The previous day, while speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, McIntyre said that he wanted to get back to WWE and reach the top. Then he looked at Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, who were the top guys in WWE. Heyman had been with Lesnar, and as his spokesperson, the two had been making strides in WWE.

He said, “I do want to be there. I do want to be the WWE Champion. The goal was to headline WrestleMania. I am proud of what I am doing right now, but what are we going to do? Who's the top billing in WWE right now? And at that time, I was looking at Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and okay that's the top attraction right now,” McIntyre said. Watch the interview below:

However, he was unsure of himself. Would he be able to match Brock's standards, or if the two stood toe-to-toe, would he be a reasonable opponent to The Beast?

“If I stand up to Brock Lesnar, am I believable more than a lot of people. But no, I can do a lot better than that. I am going to build my body to look the part if I stand up to Brock, people are going to go, ‘I believe he can beat him up’. If I go toe-to-toe on the mic as much as I am comfortable on the mic now, I have to get better,” he said.

McIntyre said he asked for more shows and promos after that in WWE and started eating like a maniac when he returned. Soon, he was on the top of his game, and at Royal Rumble 2020, he eliminated Brock Lesnar. The pop that McIntyre received then was inarguably unbelievable at that time.

At WrestleMania 36, he beat Brock Lesnar to win his inaugural WWE Universal Championship for the first time. However, as fate would have it, that match took place in an empty arena, as the covid-19 lockdown had forced WWE to go without an audience for a few months.

Since then, McIntyre has continued to be one of the top stars in the company. In the last four years, his graph has only risen in WWE. He is currently locked in a bitter storyline with WWE legend CM Punk. The two are set to square off against each other once again at Bad Blood PPV.