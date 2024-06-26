Former WWE Women’s Champion Invites Caitlin Clark to Compete in 2025 Royal Rumble

Former WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, extended an exciting invitation to WNBA Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to participate in the highly anticipated 2025 women's Royal Rumble.

The invitation was extended during the press event held to announce the multi-year partnership between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp, with the 2025 Royal Rumble set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.

Belair expressed her admiration for the progress and attention women's sports have been receiving, highlighting WWE's groundbreaking efforts in promoting women's wrestling, including main eventing WrestleMania and weekly shows.

During her interaction with ComicBook Nation's Matt Aguilar, Belair said, "Listen, I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said, you know, we don’t need to do anything different.”

“It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women so Caitlin Clark, if you’re watching, come on. Come in the Royal Rumble,” the former WWE star further added.

Belair also urged Clark to seize the opportunity and join the 30 participants in the Royal Rumble, emphasizing the unpredictability and excitement the event offers with past, present, future, and unexpected competitors converging in the ring.

In the wrestling world, Belair has recently been competing in the tag team division alongside Jade Cargill, with the duo challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle. Despite a setback in their title pursuit, Belair remains optimistic and determined to reclaim the titles, acknowledging the ebbs and flows that come with a career in WWE.

Caitlin Clark joins top women athletes for 2024 ESPYS Awards nomination

The prestigious ESPYS Awards have unveiled their star-studded lineup of nominees for the year 2024, with standout athletes like Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes, and Shohei Ohtani leading the pack. Clark's exceptional talent has earned her nominations for three coveted awards: Best Athlete in Women's Sports, Best College Athlete in Women's Sports, and Best Record-Breaking Performance for becoming the NCAA's all-time scoring leader.

As a formidable guard for the Indiana Fever, Clark's remarkable achievements include consecutive collegiate player of the year accolades and shattering various records during her time at Iowa, notably surpassing "Pistol" Pete Maravich to claim the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. She has also etched her name in history by holding the NCAA tournament's career points record.

Joining the ranks of top female athletes in contention for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports accolade are exceptional talents such as Coco Gauff, Nelly Korda, and A'ja Wilson. Gauff has enjoyed a stellar year on the tennis court, securing her first major singles title at the 2023 U.S.

Meanwhile, Wilson's back-to-back WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces, coupled with her outstanding performances as the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP and two-time WNBA MVP, highlight her indispensable contributions to the sport. As Mahomes and Ohtani vie for the title of Best Athlete in Men's Sports, the ESPYS Awards promise to be a thrilling celebration of athletic excellence and achievement.

