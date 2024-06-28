Former WWE World Champion Slams Wyatt Sicks For Taking Out Of Character Viral PIC With Fan

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry doesn't appear to be happy with the recent out-of-costume photo of the Wyatt Sicks members. Following their debut on RAW last week, the Wyatt Sicks members went to Whataburger, where they took a picture with a fan, confirming their real identities under their masks.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the former World Heavyweight Champion said, "I’m disappointed because of the business. How much money the company spend to invest in that product that they’re creating this Wyatt Sicks, and you go to f****** Whataburger and take a picture with a fan!"

ALSO READ: WWE Hints Possible New Wyatt Sicks Member On RAW This Week

Mark Henry's opinion on maintaining kayfabe

He stated that the best option to get food is going by the drive-through. Had they picked up the food from Whataburger and eaten at the parking lot, all Wyatt Sicks members could have kept the kayfabe intact, keeping their identities confidential.

A furious Mark Henry further added that the dark characters of Wyatt Sicks make them distinctive from the rest of the roster. One of the spookiest characters in WWE history, Boogeyman, never goes to public places and takes pictures without his gimmick.

Advertisement

In that case, things might not work out on TV. During the portrayMark Henry's opinion on maintaining kayfabe al of a character or a gimmick, one must have a level of professionalism to keep the kayfabe alive. By clicking the out-of-character photo with the fan, the Wyatt Sicks members went backward in Mark Henry's opinion.

WWE fans already predicted the Wyatt Sicks members

Mark Henry does have a point. Nevertheless, maintaining kayfabe is challenging due to social media nowadays. People already figured out who the Wyatt Sicks members were following the impressive debut segment on RAW, even before the picture went viral.

The characters of Wyatt Sicks are being played by Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis. Uncle Howdy, who is leading the group, is played by the former NXT Champion and Rotunda family member, Bo Dallas.

Bo Dallas appeared on WWE RAW for the first time in years this week, giving a cryptic interview with his alter-ego, Uncle Howdy. The segment officially confirmed Howdy's identity behind the mask.

Advertisement