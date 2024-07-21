Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Reveals His Son Wants to Main Event WrestleMania; ‘His True Passion Is Pro Wrestling’

Every wrestler in this business of pro wrestling has only one dream in his heart of hearts. It’s main-eventing the biggest show of WWE, WrestleMania. The main event is the last match of WrestleMania and only fortunate wrestlers make it through.

Cody Rhodes is one of them, as he has main-evented two WrestleMania back-to-back in the last two years. Roman Reigns is another one. In fact, Reigns is the only superstar with the maximum number of main event fights in his career, which is 9. But not everyone is as fortunate as Rhodes or Reigns. There are superstars like CM Punk who haven’t main-evented at least once in their lives in WWE.

So, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also recently said that his son, Jacob is not just eager to mark his entry into professional wrestling, but to also headline WrestleMania in his life.

What did Mark Henry say about his son?

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Henry said that his son’s true passion is pro wrestling, and he has some big goals set for himself when he comes into the industry. He said that his son is not looking to make a career in Olympic wrestling, but wants to main event WrestleMania as well as become a champion in Japan.

“His true passion is pro wrestling. He’s not trying to be an Olympic champion in wrestling. He said, ‘I don’t want to go to the Pro Bowl or win a Super Bowl. I want to main event WrestleMania and go to Japan and be a champion,” Henry said. But then, main-eventing WrestleMania in the cut-throat competitive environment of WWE isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Henry knows that. So, he advised his son.

What advice did Mark Henry give to his son?

Henry recalls telling his son that the goals he has in mind are indeed hefty, but then, he says if your goals don’t scare you, then you aren’t on the right track. “I’m like, ‘Bro, those are hefty goals.’ But I tell you what, if your goals don’t scare you, then you’re playing it safe. You’re not going to make it unless you have high, high dreams,” he said.

Jacob Henry has attended Lake Travis and has participated in wrestling, football, as well as track and field. Speaking for his football career, Henry dominated the 2022 football season at Lake Travis. He finished his junior season with staggering numbers of 46 tackles, 4 tackles (for loss) 2 sacks, and 6 quarterback injuries.

