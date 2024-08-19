Formula 1 Demands F1 Content Creators Change Names With ‘Cease and Desist’ Orders: Report

A social media user recently highlighted that Formula 1 has been contacting certain F1 content creators, instructing them to stop using the ‘F1’ name in their branding.

In a video, she explained, “Formula 1 has been keeping busy during the summer shutdown by shutting down some of your favorite content creators, who are using Formula One in their branding. By Formula One, I mean the term ‘F1’.”

According to the person in the video, these content creators are no longer allowed to use the term ‘F1’ to generate income. As a result, many of them have been forced to rebrand their content to avoid the risk of having their channels or accounts removed. F1 itself has been sending cease-and-desist orders to creators with monetized accounts that incorporate its branding.

One notable rebranding was by Paddock Project, previously known as F1r the Girls, a F1 fan podcast. When they announced the name change, they didn’t mention receiving a cease-and-desist letter but instead stated that the new name “reflects where we are and where we’re headed.”

F1 influencer Mikaela Kostaras also recently rebranded, changing her name from “shelovesf1” to “shelovesvrooms.” She hinted at a cease-and-desist order in a video where she asked viewers to “imagine” being told they couldn’t give away tickets they had purchased, something she had done before. When asked about it in the comments, she replied, “There’s a reason everyone is rebranding rn and it’s not just for funsies.”

F1 commentator Toni Cowan-Brown shared in a video that she’s been “hearing rumblings” about these cease-and-desist letters for “at least the last six months.” She noted that Formula 1 is focusing on those “who are using F1 in their branding and who are capitalizing on it” and on creators who falsely imply an association with the organization.

Cowan-Brown compared F1’s stance to that of the NBA, which tends to be more lenient with online content, even if it includes game footage. NBA commissioner Adam Silver once remarked that “for the most part, highlights are marketing.”

So, what exactly is a cease-and-desist order in F1? A letter is a formal notice, often sent by a business, warning another party that they believe an unlawful act, like copyright infringement, is being committed. The letter threatens legal action if the alleged activity doesn’t stop. The recipient is typically given a deadline to halt the specified behavior or take certain actions; otherwise, they risk being sued.

F1 is known for fiercely guarding its brand. Influencers who use F1-related content without adhering to the organization’s rules may face serious consequences. Here are some important points to consider:

