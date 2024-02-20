F1 Schedule 2024 - The Complete Calendar

The 2024 Formula 1 season is poised to deliver an unparalleled spectacle with a record-breaking 24 races scheduled from March to December, marking a new chapter in the sport's illustrious history.

Spanning continents and cultures, each Grand Prix promises not only a test of skill and speed for the world's premier drivers but also a display of engineering excellence and strategic depth.

From Bahrain's darkened track to Abu Dhabi's finish line, the season showcases the unwavering quest for excellence.

Featuring circuits that range from the historic streets of Monaco to the cutting-edge facilities in Miami, the diversity of tracks challenges teams and drivers in every conceivable aspect, demanding adaptability, precision, and resilience.

The inclusion of sprint races in the Grands Prix of China, Miami, Austria, the United States, São Paulo, and Qatar adds an extra layer of strategy and excitement, showcasing the adaptability and quick thinking of teams and drivers alike.

This year's calendar not only marks a return to familiar grounds but also celebrates the comeback of the Chinese Grand Prix, a race eagerly anticipated after a hiatus

A notable aspect of the 2024 calendar is the strategic scheduling of races, with the opening rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia slated for Saturdays instead of the traditional Sunday slot.

Advertisement

This adjustment, specifically designed to accommodate the Muslim Holy period of Ramadan, reflects Formula 1's sensitivity and adaptability to global cultural practices.

Formula 1 2024 full schedule

1. Bahrain

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 29th Feb 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 29th Feb 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 1st Mar 7:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 1st Mar 11:00 AM EST

Bahrain GP (Race): 2nd Mar 10:00 AM EST

2. Saudi Arabia

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 29th Feb 8:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 29th Feb 12:00 PM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 1st Mar 8:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 1st Mar 12:00 PM EST

Saudi Arabia GP (Race): 2nd Mar 12:00 PM EST

3. Australia

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 22nd Mar 8:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 22nd Mar 12:00 PM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 23rd Mar 8:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 23rd Mar 12:00 PM EST

Australia GP (Race): 24th Mar 11:00 AM EST

4. Japan

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 5th April 9:30 PM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 5th April 1:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 6th April 9:30 PM EST

Qualifying: 6th April 1:00 AM EST

Japanese GP (Race): 7th April 12:00 AM EST

5. China

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Sprint shootout: TBC

Chinese GP (Race): 21st April 2:00 AM EST

6. Miami, United States

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Sprint shootout: TBC

Miami GP (Race): 6th May 3:00 PM EST

7. Italy, Emilia Romagna

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 17th May 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 17th May 10:00 AM EST

Advertisement

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 18th May 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 18th May 9:00 AM EST

Italian GP (Race): 19th May 8:00 AM EST

8. Monaco

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 24th May 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 24th May 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 25th May 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 25th May 9:00 AM EST

Monaco GP (Race): 26th May 8:00 AM EST

9. Canada

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 7th June12:30 PM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 7th June 4:00 PM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 8th June 11:30 PM EST

Qualifying: 8th June 3:00 PM EST

Canadian GP (Race): 9th June 1:00 PM EST

10. Spain

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 21st June 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 21st June 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 22nd June 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 22nd June 9:00 AM EST

Spanish GP (Race): 23rd June 8:00 AM EST

11. Austria

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Sprint shootout: TBC

Austrian GP (Race): 30th June 8:00 AM EST

12. Great Britain, United Kingdom

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 5th July 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 5th July 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 6th July 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 6th July 9:00 AM EST

Britain GP (Race): 7th July 9:00 AM EST

13. Hungary

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 19th July 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 19th July 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 20th July 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 20th July 9:00 AM EST

Hungarian GP (Race): 21st July 8:00 AM EST

14. Belgium

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 26th July 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 26th July 10:00 AM EST

Advertisement

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 27th July 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 27th July 9:00 AM EST

Belgian GP (Race): 28th July 8:00 AM EST

15. Netherlands

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 23rd August 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 23rd August 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 24th August 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 24th August 9:00 AM EST

Netherlands GP (Race): 25th August 8:00 AM EST

16. Italy

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 30th August 6:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 30th August 10:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 31st August 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 31st August 9:00 AM EST

Italian GP (Race): 1st Sept 8:00 AM EST

17. Azerbaijan

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 13th Sept 4:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 13th Sept 8:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 14th Sept 3:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 14th Sept 7:00 AM EST

Azerbaijan GP (Race): 15th Sept 6:00 AM EST

18. Singapore

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 20th Sept 4:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 20th Sept 8:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 21st Sept 4:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 21st Sept 8:00 AM EST

Singapore GP (Race): 22nd Sept 7:00 AM EST

19. United States

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Sprint shootout: TBC

USA GP (Race): 21st Oct 2:00 PM EST

20. Mexico

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 26th Oct 1:30 PM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 26th Oct 4:30 PM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 27th Oct 12:30 PM EST

Qualifying: 27th Oct 3:30 PM EST

Mexico GP (Race): 28th Oct 2:30 PM EST

21. Brazil

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Advertisement

Sprint shootout: TBC

Brazil GP (Race): 3rd Nov 12:00 PM EST

22. Las Vegas, United States

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 2): TBC

FP3 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

Advertisement

Las Vegas GP (Race): 24th Nov 1:00 AM EST

23. Qatar

FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC

Qualifying: TBC

FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC

Sprint shootout: TBC

Qatar GP (Race): 1st Dec 12:00 PM EST

24. Abu Dhabi

FP1 (Free Practice 1): 6th Dec 4:30 AM EST

FP2 (Free Practice 2): 6th Dec 8:00 AM EST

FP3 (Free Practice 3): 7th Dec 5:30 AM EST

Qualifying: 7th Dec 9:00 AM EST

Abu Dhabi GP (Race): 8th Dec 8:00 AM EST

As we gear up for the 2024 season, the narrative is not just about the competition but also about the evolution of the sport.

With technical regulations adapting to enhance driver safety and performance, Formula 1 continues to be at the forefront of automotive innovation and sporting spectacle.

The introduction of races in new time slots and the reshuffling of the calendar are part of Formula 1's broader strategy to enhance the sport's sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, has articulated this vision, emphasizing the balance between honoring the sport's rich history and embracing new opportunities to grow its fan base and reduce environmental impacts.

This commitment to sustainability aligns with Formula 1's Net Zero 2030 goal, showcasing a forward-thinking approach that promises to bring the sport into a new era of environmental responsibility without compromising on the excitement and competitiveness that fans cherish.

Are you excited for the 2024 F1 season?