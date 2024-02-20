F1 Schedule 2024 - The Complete Calendar
Check out the complete F1 schedule for the calendar year 2024-25.
The 2024 Formula 1 season is poised to deliver an unparalleled spectacle with a record-breaking 24 races scheduled from March to December, marking a new chapter in the sport's illustrious history.
Spanning continents and cultures, each Grand Prix promises not only a test of skill and speed for the world's premier drivers but also a display of engineering excellence and strategic depth.
From Bahrain's darkened track to Abu Dhabi's finish line, the season showcases the unwavering quest for excellence.
Featuring circuits that range from the historic streets of Monaco to the cutting-edge facilities in Miami, the diversity of tracks challenges teams and drivers in every conceivable aspect, demanding adaptability, precision, and resilience.
The inclusion of sprint races in the Grands Prix of China, Miami, Austria, the United States, São Paulo, and Qatar adds an extra layer of strategy and excitement, showcasing the adaptability and quick thinking of teams and drivers alike.
This year's calendar not only marks a return to familiar grounds but also celebrates the comeback of the Chinese Grand Prix, a race eagerly anticipated after a hiatus
A notable aspect of the 2024 calendar is the strategic scheduling of races, with the opening rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia slated for Saturdays instead of the traditional Sunday slot.
This adjustment, specifically designed to accommodate the Muslim Holy period of Ramadan, reflects Formula 1's sensitivity and adaptability to global cultural practices.
Formula 1 2024 full schedule
1. Bahrain
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 29th Feb 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 29th Feb 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 1st Mar 7:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 1st Mar 11:00 AM EST
Bahrain GP (Race): 2nd Mar 10:00 AM EST
2. Saudi Arabia
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 29th Feb 8:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 29th Feb 12:00 PM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 1st Mar 8:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 1st Mar 12:00 PM EST
Saudi Arabia GP (Race): 2nd Mar 12:00 PM EST
3. Australia
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 22nd Mar 8:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 22nd Mar 12:00 PM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 23rd Mar 8:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 23rd Mar 12:00 PM EST
Australia GP (Race): 24th Mar 11:00 AM EST
4. Japan
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 5th April 9:30 PM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 5th April 1:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 6th April 9:30 PM EST
Qualifying: 6th April 1:00 AM EST
Japanese GP (Race): 7th April 12:00 AM EST
5. China
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
Chinese GP (Race): 21st April 2:00 AM EST
6. Miami, United States
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
Miami GP (Race): 6th May 3:00 PM EST
7. Italy, Emilia Romagna
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 17th May 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 17th May 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 18th May 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 18th May 9:00 AM EST
Italian GP (Race): 19th May 8:00 AM EST
8. Monaco
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 24th May 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 24th May 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 25th May 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 25th May 9:00 AM EST
Monaco GP (Race): 26th May 8:00 AM EST
9. Canada
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 7th June12:30 PM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 7th June 4:00 PM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 8th June 11:30 PM EST
Qualifying: 8th June 3:00 PM EST
Canadian GP (Race): 9th June 1:00 PM EST
10. Spain
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 21st June 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 21st June 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 22nd June 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 22nd June 9:00 AM EST
Spanish GP (Race): 23rd June 8:00 AM EST
11. Austria
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
Austrian GP (Race): 30th June 8:00 AM EST
12. Great Britain, United Kingdom
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 5th July 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 5th July 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 6th July 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 6th July 9:00 AM EST
Britain GP (Race): 7th July 9:00 AM EST
13. Hungary
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 19th July 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 19th July 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 20th July 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 20th July 9:00 AM EST
Hungarian GP (Race): 21st July 8:00 AM EST
14. Belgium
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 26th July 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 26th July 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 27th July 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 27th July 9:00 AM EST
Belgian GP (Race): 28th July 8:00 AM EST
15. Netherlands
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 23rd August 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 23rd August 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 24th August 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 24th August 9:00 AM EST
Netherlands GP (Race): 25th August 8:00 AM EST
16. Italy
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 30th August 6:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 30th August 10:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 31st August 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 31st August 9:00 AM EST
Italian GP (Race): 1st Sept 8:00 AM EST
17. Azerbaijan
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 13th Sept 4:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 13th Sept 8:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 14th Sept 3:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 14th Sept 7:00 AM EST
Azerbaijan GP (Race): 15th Sept 6:00 AM EST
18. Singapore
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 20th Sept 4:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 20th Sept 8:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 21st Sept 4:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 21st Sept 8:00 AM EST
Singapore GP (Race): 22nd Sept 7:00 AM EST
19. United States
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
USA GP (Race): 21st Oct 2:00 PM EST
20. Mexico
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 26th Oct 1:30 PM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 26th Oct 4:30 PM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 27th Oct 12:30 PM EST
Qualifying: 27th Oct 3:30 PM EST
Mexico GP (Race): 28th Oct 2:30 PM EST
21. Brazil
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
Brazil GP (Race): 3rd Nov 12:00 PM EST
22. Las Vegas, United States
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 2): TBC
FP3 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
Las Vegas GP (Race): 24th Nov 1:00 AM EST
23. Qatar
FP1 (Free Practice 1): TBC
Qualifying: TBC
FP2 (Free Practice 3): TBC
Sprint shootout: TBC
Qatar GP (Race): 1st Dec 12:00 PM EST
24. Abu Dhabi
FP1 (Free Practice 1): 6th Dec 4:30 AM EST
FP2 (Free Practice 2): 6th Dec 8:00 AM EST
FP3 (Free Practice 3): 7th Dec 5:30 AM EST
Qualifying: 7th Dec 9:00 AM EST
Abu Dhabi GP (Race): 8th Dec 8:00 AM EST
As we gear up for the 2024 season, the narrative is not just about the competition but also about the evolution of the sport.
With technical regulations adapting to enhance driver safety and performance, Formula 1 continues to be at the forefront of automotive innovation and sporting spectacle.
The introduction of races in new time slots and the reshuffling of the calendar are part of Formula 1's broader strategy to enhance the sport's sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, has articulated this vision, emphasizing the balance between honoring the sport's rich history and embracing new opportunities to grow its fan base and reduce environmental impacts.
This commitment to sustainability aligns with Formula 1's Net Zero 2030 goal, showcasing a forward-thinking approach that promises to bring the sport into a new era of environmental responsibility without compromising on the excitement and competitiveness that fans cherish.
Are you excited for the 2024 F1 season?