Drivers have been warned by Formula 1 after the organization heard some expletive rants by Max recently. The Red Bull driver showed off his frustration after the Hungarian Grand Prix and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase followed the same.

However, the F1 are not impressed with the kind of language that has been used and have warned the team bosses to keep an eye on the words the drivers use.

Formula 1 warns drivers to stop swearing on radio after Max Verstappen’s expletive rant

The Times has reported that Formula One management has given a warning to the team bosses to check on the languages their drivers use. The concern of swearing took place reportedly between the team bosses and the Formula One Management (FOM) in London on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the CEO of the sport, Stefano Domenicali reminded the bosses to ask their drivers to be mindful while having communications on the radio.

The reason behind this was some of the radio communications could be broadcasted and there is a wide range of audience listening and watching around the globe.

Meanwhile, this came after Max Verstappen's recent expletive rant on the team radio at the 2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver expressed his agitation against the team as he couldn't end up in podium position.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old used foul language for the team he drives for, saying, “No mate, don't give me that s*** now,” as he communicated to long-term race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

You guys gave me this s*** strategy, OK? I'm trying to rescue what's left.” Nevertheless, there has been no fine so far, for the foul language used by the drivers but a warning has been given.

Max Verstappen responds to the backlashes he faced over his language

Max Verstappen was criticized for his foul language recently, however, the Dutch driver has fired back. “[If] people don't like my language, then don't listen in, turn the volume down,” reported The Daily Mail.

The three-time F1 World Champion further said, “I'm very driven [for] success, I think I've proven that already, I always want to optimize stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that's their 'opinion.”

Advertisement

It has also been understood that the Dutch has no regrets over his vocal communication on the radio and doesn't believe that “we need to apologize, I think we just need to do a better job.”

Verstappen also said that he doesn't understand the fact that he cannot be vocal on the radio, as per the aforementioned source. “This is a sport. If some people don't like that then stay home.”

Meanwhile, the comments by the F1 driver were not liked by Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff who described Verstappen as “disrespectful.”

Looking at the “stay at home” comments by the Red Bull star, the former W Series driver Schiff told the Sky Sports F1 that she couldn't understand if it was “to the team members or the fans.”

Verstappen ended fifth after the driver was involved in some controversy with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton during a nail-biting 70-lap race.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen Will Not Play SIM Races During Race Weekends Anymore After Hungary GP Upset Reveals Helmut Marko