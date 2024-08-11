Fortnight Reveals Latest Exciting Absolute Doom Marvel Collaboration; All You Need To Know As Marvel Returns

The upcoming Fortnite season, Absolute Doom, which features new characters like Gwenpool in addition to new iterations of Doctor Doom and other characters, was confirmed by Epic Games and Marvel at the D23 event. Collaborations are nothing new to Fortnite; in fact, over the past few years, these crossovers have grown in significance for the game. Epic Games has been able to include content from almost every genre of media, including TV series, films, video games, and even artists and other musicians.

Doctor Doom's return to Fortnite was strongly hinted at by fresh leaks and rumors before the release of Chapter 5, Season 4. A green cape that was found in the LEGO Fortnite game files appeared to be a new skin for Doctor Doom in the upcoming Season 4 battle pass, according to new leaks. The recent announcement of D23 has validated the leaks and datamines, as Marvel is returning to Fortnite for yet another significant in-game event.

After Fortnite's Season 3 live event concluded with the appearance of Pandora's Box under Redline Rig, players have been anxious to discover who exactly orchestrated those events. Fortnite's upcoming season is called Absolute Doom, thanks to the D23 reveal from Marvel's Kevin Feige, Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni, and Pixar studio head Pete Doctor.

A fresh teaser verified that Doctor Doom was absorbing the power from Pandora's Box through the Redline Rig incident. The description seems to imply that players will be able to join either side of the conflict, and the trailer shows what looks to be a significant battle between both sides. Other Marvel and Fortnite characters that have been confirmed for Chapter 5 of Season 4 include Captain Jonesy, Mysterio, Gwenpool, War Machine, Peelverine, Emma Frost, and Shuri.

Advertisement

In addition to a seemingly extensive roster of Marvel characters joining the fray, Season 4 of Fortnite will see the addition of new gear and weapons, such as Dual Micro SMGs, for players to explore.

The trailer also seems to hint at new powers like War Machine's arsenal or Captain America's shield, and Gwenpool seems to be using Iron Man rocket gear to use various attacks on enemies below in addition to flying to different locations. On August 16, fans who are eager to relive this season of Marvel and Fortnite can do so.

ALSO READ: Why Are Lifeguards Present at Olympic Swimming Competitions? Here’s All You Need to Know