Four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala announces retirement after 19 seasons with the Warriors

Four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala, unveils his decision to retire after nearly 20 years in the league. The former 2015 NBA Finals MVP disclosed his retirement from the NBA to Andscape on a Friday morning. In his 19-season career, Iguodala delivered an average of 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 1,231 games. The 2012 All-Star hinted that he dismissed overtures from the Warriors and a range of other teams before settling on retirement.

Iguodala, at 39, shared with Andscape during a phone interview, "It's just the right time." He added that he was working with limited time and did not wish to put anything on the back burner. Iguodala was eager to avoid further dividing his time between his career and family life.

He commented, "You want to play at a high level. But then the family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So [I'm] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years."

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound former player, who climbed to prominence as Arizona's star, was the ninth overall choice in the 2004 NBA draft. His solitary All-Star turnout was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. During the 2007-08 season, he reached a career peak, averaging 19.9 points per game with the franchise.

Andre Iguodala's 2023 net worth

Throughout his career, Iguodala displayed sophistication both on and off the basketball court. He successfully identified and fulfilled his role with the Golden State Warriors, an achievement that contributed to his four NBA championship wins. As of 2023, his net worth is approximately USD 80 million, based on data from Celebrity Net Worth.

Born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, Iguodala's potential shined at an early age. His high school basketball career unfolded at Lanphier High School where he was recognized for his academic excellence with All-Conference honors, while also marking his presence on the National Honor Roll.

In his senior year in 2002, Iguodala propelled Lanphier to runner-up status in the Illinois Class AA State tournament. With an impressive average of 23.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, it was evident that a promising player was in the making.

The Chicago Sun-Times rewarded his stellar performance, dubbing him as their Player of the Year, while Parade All-American listed him in their second team. He was also in the race for the Illinois Mr. Basketball award.

Earlier in 2000, his talent was acknowledged as he was declared the Most Valuable Player in the AAU national tournament, leading his team to win the 17-and-under national championship. His team boasted names like Dwyane Wade, Quentin Richardson, and Jon Scheyer.

