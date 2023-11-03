FOX CEO explains why WWE SmackDown was not renewed leading to USD 1.4 billion deal return to USA Network

WWE SmackDown was scheduled to go live on the FOX network for the last 5 years and now the deal will expire next year in 2024. FOX and WWE signed the deal back in 2019.

And now FOX has not decided to renew their contract with the company the CEO of FOX network Lachlan Murdoch revealed insights into why they are not renewing their contract with WWE at the 2024 Q1 FOX earning conference call.

“We were not hitting the advertising numbers due to the audience of the WWE to make to return for our return on investment to be above the levels that we would accept. But also, we didn’t attribute enough significant retransmission revenue to the WWE either.” Murdoch expressed.

Murdoch concluded by saying WWE was a great partner with them over the years and they wish the company the best of luck for their future.

WWE SmackDown new deal

After five years of partnership, WWE is parting ways with FOX and returning to its old network, USA Network. A reported deal has been inked between both parties, marking a shift from WWE's previous collaboration with FOX. SmackDown was previously aired on the network from 2016 to 2019.

The Chairman of NBC, Frances Berwick, spoke about their new deal with WWE, stating, 'It’s a privilege and thrill to continue NBCU’s decades-long partnership with WWE, which has helped cement USA Network’s consistent position as the top-rated cable entertainment network in live viewership.'

Berwick further expressed, 'With Friday nights on the USA network, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we will continue harnessing the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase.'

Notably, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sold WWE earlier this year to Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. Emanuel subsequently merged WWE with their other combat sports brand UFC, forming a TKO group together.

