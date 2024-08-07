France Coach Disputes Rudy Gobert’s Claim of Finger Surgery Before Game vs. Canada

The French national basketball team surprised everyone by defeating Canada in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals and moving on to the semifinals. Even though Rudy Gobert just saw three minutes of action during the game, the team's victory has led to criticism surrounding him. Rudy Gobert, a key player for France and center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, explained that his restricted play was due to surgery he had the day before the game on his finger.

Gobert's claim has been disputed by French head coach Vincent Collet, who claims that although Gobert did sustain a finger injury, no surgery was done. Fans and experts are now doubting the veracity of the assertions made by both parties as well as the possible causes of them in light of this conflict.

Gobert's injury and subsequent limited playing time were significant throughout the game, and his absence was felt strongly. Reports state that in addition to the injury, strategic considerations were taken into account while determining to leave him out of the starting lineup. Collet stated that the alterations were made to better match up with the team's advantages and that Gobert's reduced minutes were also meant to counter Canada's outside offense.

Gobert's past troubles against specific matchups, which have occasionally resulted in his being less efficient defensively, further complicate the situation. Former players like DeMarcus Cousins have voiced their criticism, questioning Gobert's eligibility for Defensive Player of the Year in the past.

French coach Collet started Isaia Cordinier and Guerschon Yabusele in Gobert's stead. Both players had outstanding performances throughout the game, adding 42 points to the team's offensive total. This tactical change helped France win the match and advance to the next round of the competition.

France as they prepare to play Germany in the semifinals is challenging. Germany, the FIBA World Cup champions in 2023, had already defeated France in the group stage. Gobert, who struggled in their first encounter, finishing with four blocks despite making more mistakes than rebounds, will have his job cut out for him in this matchup.



In the future, should France move past Germany, they will play either Serbia or the United States in the championship game. Both teams have elite big players in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Gobert's performance in these next games will be critical to France's hopes of winning their first gold medal in basketball at the Olympics.

The issue surrounding Gobert's injury and Collet's subsequent moves will probably come up again as the tournament goes on. The team's and their supporters' aspirations of winning an Olympic gold medal rest on France's ability to defeat their opponents and the drama that occurs off the court.



