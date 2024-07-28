France’s Head Coach on Victor Wembanyama After Brazil Match: ‘He Is Already Like Michael Jordan’

On Saturday, France's Olympic journey began on a high note as they triumphed over Brazil. Equipped with numerous NBA players, the French National Team has positioned itself as a strong contender for a tournament medal. No matter who they face, they promise to be formidable opponents.

Victor Wembanyama, a French phenom, is already generating a buzz both domestically and internationally as one of the top basketball players. On the other hand, French national coach Vincent Collet warns against overestimation stating that Wembanyama, despite his talent, is still only a youngster with much to learn, contrary to the belief of some less-informed spectators.

France's head coach discusses the premature expectations for Victor Wembanyama.

“People who know basketball, they understand he’s only 20 years old, said the coach, via Andscape. "But people who don't know basketball, think Victor is already Michael Jordan.”

Long before Victor made his debut with the Spurs, he was compared to greats such as Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Bill Russell. Showcasing skills and shooting abilities uncommon for his size of 7 '4", he attracted attention as a teen and was quickly considered the most promising talent since LeBron James. Emerging from Metropolitan 92, he plunged into the professional scene as a newcomer with Gregg Popovich's Spurs.

Despite a slow start, Victor won over fans and experts with his all-rounded performance. He closed the season with an average of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and topped the league with 3.6 blocks per game. The versatile player capped his debut year by earning unanimous recognition as the Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Mocks Rudy Gobert After Being Dunked On at 2024 Paris Olympics

Wembanyama's journey to NBA success and immediate impact with the Spurs

It will require hard work, tons of luck, and exceptional tenacity for Victor to approach this height. With practically no imperfections in his game, once Wembanyama grows comfortable in the NBA, he has the potential to turn into a formidable force.

He will need to begin securing victories for people to take him seriously indeed. They only managed to secure a total of 22 victories last season, ranking them 14th in the West. Unfortunately, following a relatively quiet summer, Chris Paul appears to be the only en for Victor, ideally assisting him in securing easy scores.

Wemby has expressed his intention to win as quickly as possible, pressuring the Spurs to make strategic decisions and expedite the process. It's easier said than done, but in the meantime, Victor is satisfied with staying focused and doing whatever is required to augment his game and his influence on the court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Watch USA vs Serbia Basketball on July 28: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball