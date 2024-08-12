Francis Ngannou Brought One of His Coaches at Xtreme Couture to Tears With Heartfelt Gift, Reveals Eric Nicksick

Besides packing some of the brutal punches in the MMA realm, Francis Ngannou is also a kind-hearted man. In a recent revelation, the Head Coach of Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick detailed how a warm gesture from the former UFC champion moved one of the coaching staff in the gym. Well, the person in question is Nate Pettit. According to Nicksick, Pettit is one of the most hardworking members of the gym. Displaying extensive love towards his work, Pettit had remained loyal to the Las Vegas-based gym throughout his life.

And such continuous hard work did not escape the attention of Ngannou. He called Pettit and rewarded him with a substantial amount of check that made the coach cry. While the exact amount was not disclosed, Eric Nicksick fell short of words while praising Pettit. Speaking about Nate Pettit, Nicksick said, “Nate’s just one of the hardest workers you’re gonna see in the room… Like the guy’s just constantly holding pads for people, constantly on the road, he’s a dog… Doesn’t have a family, doesn’t have a life — his life is this gym.”

Nicksick further elaborated that Pettit also trained ‘The Predator’ for a significant amount of time. Under his supervision, Ngannou discovered new potentials in himself and also went on to win the heavyweight belt. It was Pettit’s coaching that helped ‘The Predator’ to register a brutal KO victory against Ciryl Gane for the championship.

Meanwhile, things have not been the same with Francis Ngannou since he left the Dana White led promotion. While Ngannou signed for the PFL, he also had a couple of ventures in boxing. Unfortunately, despite his heroic antics against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou could not pick up the victory. This was a huge setback for the MMA knockout artist. However, putting the tough time behind, ‘The Predator’ is all set to make his comeback in the MMA side of things.

According to a recent announcement, Ngannou will be facing off against Renan Ferreira, who was the 2023 heavyweight tournament champion. Scheduled for an October 19 fight, Ngannou, coming back after 2 years, will be looking to start things off on a winning note. After the shocking loss of his son, the athlete was utterly depressed and away from in-cage action. Now that he is back, the fans will be expecting to see the fearsome Francis Ngannou that once ruled the octagon of the UFC.

