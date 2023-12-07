Francis Ngannou explains why NFL legend Shannon Sharpe is wrong about Conor McGregor being one-dimensional

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis “Predator” Ngannou appeared on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay. Both icons discussed a lot of things in the two-hour length podcast.

Ngannou recently faced the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion, Gypsy King Tyson Fury. The former UFC champion shocked the combat world after his unbelievable performance against the undefeated boxer. Many fans and experts believed Ngannou had defeated the Gypsy King. but the judges scored the match in favor of Fury.

On the podcast, Sharpe praised Ngannou for his mixed martial arts skills and boxing skills. Sharpe.

Sharpe even expressed his view of former UFC champions, “The one thing about MMA, you can’t be one-dimensional,” Sharpe said with a certain degree of authority. Ronda Rousey was one-dimensional. Conor McGregor is one-dimensional. He just throws punches.”

Francis Ngannou defended Conor McGregor

Francis Ngannou defended his former UFC co-worker and friend Conor McGregor by adding, “He has a good ground game, too.

He further said, “There is always somebody who has a better ground game than somebody, and when they say you have a decent ground game, it’s not the best in the game. It’s a sport with multiple disciplines. Most of the time, the champion is not great at one thing you just need to be good at a lot”

Conor McGregor has captured the championship in two different weight classes one featherweight and another in the lightweight division he became the first fighter in the history of the sport to hold two championships at the same time.

He has been out of competition since 2021 after he broke his leg during a match against Dustin Poirier. He is set to make his return next year, possibly at the UFC 300 event, as per recent reports.

He is most likely to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC star Michael “Iron” Chandler.

