Francis Ngannou Eyes Triumphant Return to MMA in PFL After Loss of Son and Boxing Ventures: ‘I’m More Comfortable’

Can Francis Ngannou reclaim his throne in the MMA world? After a heart-wrenching personal loss and a detour into boxing, Ngannou is set to return to what he knows best—mixed martial arts. On October 19, he faces Renan Ferreira, the towering 2023 PFL heavyweight champion, in a comeback about more than just winning.

"Mixed martial arts is the most familiar sport for me; it's home," Ngannou shared. As he steps back into the PFL SmartCage, it's not just about the fight; it's about sending a message. Will his return remind everyone of the champion he once was?

Francis Ngannou’s upcoming fight on October 19 marks his return to MMA after nearly two years. He faces Renan Ferreira, the 2023 heavyweight tournament champion. Ngannou's break from MMA wasn’t idle; he stepped into the boxing ring against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, gaining significant attention despite not securing victories. His decision to join PFL also allows him to compete in both sports, showcasing his versatility.

Ngannou’s motivation for this fight is clear. “Rankings are made by people, and then here the sport is moving,” he told Sky Sports Boxing. “I think this fight could set as a reminder for who I am.”

Joining PFL in May 2023, Ngannou not only aims to compete but also contributes to the league's expansion into Africa. However, his journey back to the cage hasn’t been without challenges. The tragic loss of his infant son in April deeply affected him. Yet, Ngannou remains focused and resilient.

“It feels good. Mixed martial arts is the most familiar sport for me; I’m kind of used to it. The muscle memories are always there. You get there, and then you just feel like you never missed it, you never left, you never missed a day of training,” he said.

“It’s home. I’ve been doing mixed martial arts for over 10 years, so yes, it’s home. It’s where I’m more comfortable, what I’m used to, what I understand the most.”

As Ngannou prepares for Ferreira, he is taking this opponent seriously. Standing at 6-foot-8, Ferreira has an impressive string of first-round knockouts. Ngannou respects Ferreira’s skills, comparing his style to Ciryl Gane's but acknowledging Ferreira's unique challenges. “As for right now, in my mind, the most difficult one is Renan Ferreira because in terms of style.”

Francis Ngannou recently opened up about the profound impact of losing his son, Kobe, earlier this year. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the depth of his grief was palpable. Despite his usual reluctance about personal matters, Ngannou shared the emotional turmoil that has shadowed him since the tragedy.

"Emotionally, there's some days that you wake up, and you don't think about every stuff, about everything, and you should. Really, like, what's the purpose, what's the goal if it's going to end up like this? What's the purpose of fighting if I end up not being able to fight for the only person that I can fight for?" he confessed.

This candid moment sheds light on his struggle to find meaning in fighting after such a personal loss. With his upcoming fight on October 19, will Ngannou’s return to MMA be the comeback story fans are hoping for?

