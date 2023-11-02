Francis Ngannou made more money from boxing Tyson Fury than he did in his entire UFC career: Report

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently made his boxing debut against undefeated WBC boxing champion Tyson Fury, turning the "Battle of the Baddest" into the biggest event of the year.

Despite a very close boxing match, Ngannou lost by decision, but not without making a significant impact. In the third round, he managed to knock down Tyson Fury, shocking the world. Many fans and analysts argue that Ngannou should have won the match, suggesting he was robbed by the boxing federation.

Recent reports from various sources reveal the massive paycheck Francis Ngannou received for his boxing debut. According to the reports, Ngannou earned approximately 10 million dollars for his match against Tyson Fury.

This boxing fee is a staggering five times more than his entire UFC career earnings. Over his 14 fights in the UFC, Ngannou earned a total of 3.5 million dollars. Quite the leap from the octagon to the boxing ring in terms of compensation!

Francis Ngannou's angry reaction after his fight against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has been outspoken about his recent boxing debut, asserting that he is consistently questioned and doubted but proves everyone wrong each time he steps into the ring.

In a series of tweets, Ngannou claimed he was robbed during his fight against Tyson Fury. He expressed his frustration, tweeting, "Last Saturday I was a lion fighting a pack of hyenas - Tyson Fury, the referee for allowing an illegal elbow, and the judges for their scorecards."

Ngannou went on to state that upon reviewing the footage, it was evident that Tyson Fury had delivered an illegal elbow, and that due points were not deducted for his illegal blow.

In a bold move, Francis Ngannou crowned himself as the Lineal Combat Sports Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Earlier this year, Ngannou parted ways with the UFC and was stripped of his title due to contract negotiations. He then signed with the PFL and secured his first match against Tyson Fury, marking a new chapter in his combat sports journey.

