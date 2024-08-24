Francis Ngannou Plans to Reset Boxing Record with Deontay Wilder Fight: ‘Only One Man Stands a Chance’

Francis Ngannou isn't done with boxing yet. After a tough start, he wants another shot in the ring. Could a match with Deontay Wilder be his chance for redemption? Ngannou thinks so. He recently spoke about his desire to face Wilder in a boxing match. "Don't be delusional here," Ngannou said, emphasizing that boxing is where they both have a fair shot.

But can Ngannou, known for his MMA power, really make it in boxing? His recent losses might suggest otherwise, but he's confident. He believes that facing Wilder could reset his boxing record. Is this the comeback fight Ngannou needs?

Francis Ngannou, often called 'The Predator', isn't just looking to make a comeback; he's aiming to redefine his presence in the boxing ring. "In pure boxing, that is where we both stand a chance," Ngannou asserted confidently in his TalkSport interview.

He was quick to differentiate the playing fields of boxing and MMA, emphasizing, "If we go mixed martial arts, only one man stands a chance. A fight is never too easy but [it will be] close to too easy."

Despite a challenging start in boxing—with a controversial loss to Tyson Fury and a knockout by Anthony Joshua—Ngannou hasn't lost his passion for the sport. Each match, while not victorious, has been a learning experience, honing his skills and resilience. Now, with his sights set on Deontay Wilder, Ngannou sees a golden opportunity to validate his boxing capabilities on a grand scale.

Meanwhile, Ngannou isn't putting his MMA career on hold. He’s gearing up for a significant fight against the 2023 PFL heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira. Scheduled for October 19 at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, this match marks his first MMA competition since his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022.

As he balances training for both sports, Ngannou remains a formidable contender across disciplines, determined to prove that his power and skills transcend the boundaries of any single combat sport.

Francis Ngannou has faced a lot this year, and Renan Ferreira thinks he knows why . "Francis has been going through a tough year in his life," Ferreira said. "But the toughest challenge in his life and his year is gonna be me." He didn’t hold back, confidently adding, "I’m gonna be the biggest problem of his year."

However, understanding the weight of his words, Ferreira later clarified his comments, emphasizing respect for Ngannou's struggles, especially after the tragic loss of Ngannou's young son, Kobe. "I respect Francis greatly and his family. When I said that I was going to be his biggest challenge this year, I meant in the cage," Ferreira explained to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto.

Despite these bold claims, Ngannou is staying focused. This year has been especially hard for him after losing his 15-month-old son, Kobe. Ngannou opened up about this challenging time, saying, "I questioned myself if I should continue or retire. But I didn’t want my son to be the reason for me to do that."

Instead, he's using his son's memory as motivation. "I decided to make a positive out of his 15 months of living," Ngannou shared. So, what do you think? Can Ngannou overcome these obstacles and emerge victorious in both arenas?