Francis Ngannou reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk before his fight with Fury.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannouis is all set to fight the undisputed boxing champion Tyson Fury in a nontitle match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. October 28, Just before his super-fight with the Predator. Fury signed his second fight, Rumored to be on December 23.

This move by The Gypsy King proves he's a fearless champion. There are no champions who can pull off such a big challenge. On the flip side, it is disrespectful towards Ngannou as it shows Fury does not consider him even close to himself. However, he is super confident about winning the match against him.

Finally, the predator strikes back. Champion writes his thoughts regarding this announcement on his Twitter x account “I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28”

The predator confidently declared his intentions to win the bout. He will end the match with a massive knockout so that The undefeated champion won't be able to compete on December 23.

Why did Francis Ngannou leave UFC?

The last MMA fight Francis fought was for his UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane. He retained his Championship. He was in his contract negotiations and had multiple discussions with CEO Dana White. He turned down the eight-million-dollar deal.

The actual demands the predator was asking from White were Health Insurance and the right to sponsor a Three Fight Deal.

On January 23, UFC released Francis from the company. He signed a massive deal with PFL.