Francis Ngannou Reminisces Heartbreaking Final Moments With His Son Before Parting Forever: ‘He Was My Mate’

“When a child dies, you bury the child in your heart.” The Korean proverb stood true when Francis Ngannou shockingly lost his son recently. Ngannou, who is a former UFC champion and is currently signed with the PFL, had one of the toughest beginnings in 2024. Shocking the entire fighting realm, on April 30, 2024, Ngannou announced the passing of his son Kobe, who was just 15 months old!

While such news witnessed fellow fighters and fans showering Ngannou with words of sympathy, the pain seemed to have buried deep into Ngannou’s heart. Ever since the tragedy, the fighter has kept tight-lipped on how he feels about losing his dearest possession in life. That was until recently, when the former UFC fighter appeared in an interview with Joe Rogan.

Francis Ngannou reflects on missing his ‘mate’

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Ngannou, for the first time, spilled the beans on his son’s tragic passing. Detailing his relationship with little Kobe, Ngannou mentioned that they became ‘mates’ with each other. He doubled down, saying Kobe never wanted to stay alone and would not let Ngannou go anywhere without him.

The 37-year-old then narrated the heartbreaking tale of his final moments with Kobe. Ngannou said, “The last time I saw him was me leaving Cameroon, going to the elevator, and he was with my little brother and he didn’t want me to go... That was it; he was my mate."

Ngannou added, "Then you start thinking about all those little things that you guys have, just you and him, then it’s over." Francis said, "The day that I was leaving, he was crying like he wanted me to go with him, but I kept going. I’m going to be.”

Ngannou stated that he had no idea that it would be their final time seeing each other for this life. Breaking down on the show, Ngannou said that he should have listened to Kobe and stayed with him one more day. Well, such a segment surely leaves Joe Rogan and his audiences with a heavy heart. But this was not the only instance of emotional tales being narrated on the JRE show.

Joe Rogan got emotional talking about his late grandparents

When Joe Rogan was not the worldwide name that he is today, the UFC color commentator sought shelter at his grandparents’ house. While struggling to make a living, Rogan stayed with his grandparents since he was 23. This created an immensely close bond between the three. Naturally, when Rogan heard about her grandmother being diagnosed with an aneurysm, he was distraught.

Reflecting on how he dealt with the passing of his grandparents, Rogan broke down on his podcast. He said that the transition of having to live without the two pillars of his life seemed like darkness for Joe Rogan. Thus, with the prayers coming in for Joe Rogan and Francis Ngannou, it is hoped that they both can overcome the grief and move on with their life.