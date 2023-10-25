Francis Ngannou reportedly offered Tyson Fury a free hair transplant as ‘sweetener’ to their boxing match deal

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing fight this weekend on October 28. Both fighters have mutual respect for each other and haven't talked trash about each other like Conor McGregor, and Floyd did when they had their crossover boxing match.

Recently, Ngannou offered Tyson Fury a free hair transplant if he won their match. According to a source, Francis Ngannou secretly got his hair transplant last year, and he added a stipulation to the fight that if he won the match against Tyson Fury, he had to accept a free hair transplant from Ngannou "as a sweetener to their deal."

Tyson Fury's advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after he lost at UFC 294

Last week at the UFC 294 event, UFC's featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lost the match against UFC's lightweight champion Islam Makhachev by brutal head kick knockout in the first round of their fight. Volkanovski accepted the fight on short notice of eleven days.

Now Gypsy Kings has some advice for Alexander The Great Volkanovski. Fury was asked what advice he had for Alexander Volkanoski after he lost, to which Fury responded, "What I'd say to Alexander is keep going," Fury further said, "He's a very good professional athlete. You win some, you lose some, dust yourself off and get back in there and kick ass."

Volkanovski revealed after his fight, he accepted the fight and always wanted to fight. He hinted at mental health issues and was very emotional, holding his tears back. Fury himself is very open about his mental stress in the past and how he overcame his mental stress.

