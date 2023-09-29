Francis Ngannou reveals entire MMA career salary wouldn't cover 'half' of PFL debut purse; Details inside

Francis Ngannou has recently revealed he is earning a massive paycheck for his debut at PFL (Professional Fight League) more than his entire career. Francis Ngannou former UFC heavyweight Champion was trying to negotiate a new contract but was later released from the company last January 2023.

Ngannou Turned down the offer of UFC Which Would have made him the Highest Paid Heavyweight Champion In UFC. But the Predator turned down the offer as his main demands were for health Insurance and the right to Sponsor a Three Fight Deal.UFC and Ngannou to which Champion was released.

Biggest deal of his career

Following his departure from UFC.Francis Ngannou Was the Most wanted free agent in the whole industry fans were very excited to see what the future holds for the Champion and what his next move is going to be. Later on, in May of this year it was announced the former UFC champion was signed by PFL, and following his signing he got his SuperFight with Undisputed Boxing Champion Tyson Fury on October 28. as part of the Riyadh season.

Francis Ngannou also received equity and leadership roles in the company. According to some reports Francis Ngannou is Going to exceed the 8 Million Dollar Deal offered by UFC Which would have made him the most-paid Heavyweight Champion.

When asked about his deal Francis Ngannou didn't quote the actual amount that he would earn. But he mentions it on the Joe Rogan Podcast. "If I Combine all of my salaries from MMA it's not even half of what I am going to make in the next fight in MMA with PFL. We won't even talk about MMA. For me, it's a huge difference. Also, Francis Ngannou will Compete in PFL 's SuperFight Division Which allows fighters to earn 50% of the pay-per-view. (PPV) Revenue."

Both Titans Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will collide in a SuperFight on October 28 in Riyadh let's hope the best man wins the bout and the future of the sport is very bright for the upcoming fighter.

