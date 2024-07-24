Francis Ngannou Reveals ‘Something Wasn’t Right’ During His Loss Against Anthony Joshua: ‘The Voice Was Getting Distant’

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Francis Ngannou opened up about his fight with Anthony Joshua. Did you catch that shocking knockout? Francis Ngannou faced a bewildering setback against Anthony Joshua in Riyadh. Mid-fight, his vision blurred, voices faded. What went wrong?

Ngannou shared the eerie details. He described a disconcerting shift during the bout—his team's voices drifting away as if in a dream. Was it the intense Saudi heat or something more serious? Such sensory shifts are uncommon in boxing. Could this reveal larger issues concerning not just boxing?

Ngannou describes in-fight mystery

Ngannou detailed his experience, saying, "I remember being there, I start having blurry vision. My team was in front of me speaking to me, and then the voice was getting distant... I don't know what it was but something wasn't right." These words have sparked concern and curiosity among fans and analysts alike.

The fight began with Joshua asserting his dominance from the opening bell. He floored Ngannou in the first round with a lethal straight right hand, instantly taking control. Ngannou managed to get up and survive the round, but things only got worse. Early in the second round, Joshua delivered another knockdown.

Ngannou beat the referee's count at eight, but a few moments later, Joshua landed a devastating right hand that knocked Ngannou out cold. The referee immediately waved off the contest, and Ngannou had to be treated by medics.

Adding to his woes, Ngannou faced personal tragedy shortly after the fight. He lost his son, compounding the emotional and physical toll of his defeat. This heartbreaking event has only added to the sympathy and support from his fans.

Ngannou's candid revelation about his in-ring experience and his personal loss has deeply resonated with many. The boxing community continues to rally around him, eager to see how he bounces back from these challenging times.

Ngannou recalls last moments with his son Kobe

Francis Ngannou opened up about a deeply personal tragedy on the Joe Rogan Experience , sharing the poignant last moments with his son, Kobe. "The last time I saw him was me leaving Cameroon, going to the elevator, and he was with my little brother and he didn’t want me to go... That was it; he was my mate," Ngannou recounted, his voice heavy with emotion.

He described Kobe as more than just a son—they were 'mates,' inseparable in spirit. "The day I was leaving, he was crying like he wanted me to go with him, but I kept going. I’m going to be.” Ngannou revealed the agony of parting without knowing it was their final goodbye.

Breaking down, he admitted, "Then you start thinking about all those little things that you guys have, just you and him, then it’s over." This heart-wrenching story left both Joe Rogan and the audience deeply moved, underscoring the often unseen personal battles fighters face outside the ring.

As we reflect on Ngannou's journey, one can't help but admire his strength and resilience.