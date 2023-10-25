Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

The two biggest names of the combat world are going to face each other this week at the boxing event labeled as the Battle of the Baddest where the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion will fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. This crossover fight is the biggest crossover fight after Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in 2018.

Both Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are unstoppable forces in their sport and climbed highest level of success in their sports. This event is considered the biggest combat event of this year.

ALSO READ: Francis Ngannou's coach-boxing legend Mike Tyson claims he still 'got it' ahead of the Francis vs. Fury match

Francis vs Tyson Fury: Date and Time

The battle of baddest Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight is on October 28, Saturday this event is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The timing of this event for the US audience will be 1 PM ET starting the undercard of the event.

Francis vs Tyson is accepted to start at 5:45 PM ET, timings depend on the length of undercard matches.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury tells Francis Ngannou his plan to knock him out in 6 rounds during face-to-face interview

How to watch: The Battle of the baddest

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury will be a must-see show. The show will be available on ESPN+ PPV which will cost around 79.99 Dollars. Fans can even buy a TNT box office subscription to watch the event.

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury undercard

Francis vs Tyson the battle of the baddest is going to be a massive show with superstars like Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, and Mike Tyson at the event. The undercard matches are as follows:

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Heavyweight boxing match

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye; British heavyweight title match

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean; Heavyweight boxing match

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Heavyweight boxing match

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath Heavyweight boxing match

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole Heavyweight boxing match

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Galvan; Super welterweight

The battle of these titans will be very interesting to see. will Francis Ngannou shock the world by knocking out Gypsy King or Fury will add another victim to his record books and move forward to his next challenger?

ALSO READ : Before training Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson agreed to face Tyson Fury for USD 620,000,000 payday