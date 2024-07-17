Francis Ngannou Was Rubbed Wrong Way by PFL With One Request, Claims UFC Legend

Randy Couture has revealed Francis Ngannou was rubbed the wrong way by one particular request from the PFL. Speaking to InsideFighting, ‘The Natural’ claimed the PFL wanted Ngannou to say that he wanted to fight Renan Ferreira.

‘The Predator’ didn’t like it, as per Couture. However, the opportunity to become the chairman of PFL Africa kept Ngannou in the promotion, added the UFC legend. Ngannou has fought his last two fights in the boxing ring instead of MMA.

Randy Couture reveals why Francis Ngannou was unhappy with PFL

Joe Rogan recently claimed Francis Ngannou is the key for PFL to gain the attention of MMA fans. Randy Couture has now revealed that the PFL wanted Ngannou to call out Renan Ferreira after the latter beat Ryan Bader.

As per Couture, this rubbed Ngannou the wrong way, as the UFC legend told Inside Fighting, “They were pushing him to say, ‘Yes I want to take on Renan Ferreira,’ the winner of this champions vs champions and Francis was there at cage side and I think that rubbed Francis the wrong way a little bit.”

Couture added that the opportunity to become the PFL Africa chairman has kept Ngannou signed with the promotion. He claimed it is as important to Ngannou as establishing himself as one of the best combat athletes across the globe.

Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL after parting ways with the UFC. Rather, he has fought inside the squared circle against the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou put on a spectacular display in his debut against Fury and lost a controversial decision. However, he was brutally knocked out by Joshua in his next boxing fight, which was a one-sided affair.

Fans are keen to see what venture the former UFC heavyweight champion takes up next. A fight in boxing or a PFL debut is the option for ‘The Predator’.

Francis Ngannou to lead the way as PFL Africa braces for 2025 launch

PFL Africa is set to launch in 2025 on Live TV and the promotion will focus on nurturing the best talents in the continent. Francis Ngannou will lead the way as the chairman. ‘The Predator’ earlier said in an interview with Combat Press, “I am excited and honored to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA. As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage.”

Ngannou will be accompanied by other PFL officials like Donn Davis, Ray Sefo, and Peter Murray. While African MMA fighters have already made a mark in the sport, a proper structure like this could develop more champions from the grassroots level.