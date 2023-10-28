'Francis Ngannou would destroy Tyson Fury in a real fight...': UFC Champion lays strong claims ahead of boxing match

Today is the most awaited boxing event of the year. The battle of the baddest. The two biggest titans in the world will collide for the crown jewel of the baddest man on the planet and the Riyadh boxing championship. This boxing event has the most famous personalities in the world under the same roof including Ronaldo, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, pop star Eminem, Conor McGregor, Israel Adasenya, and many more. Francis Ngannou is the heavy underdog in the upcoming fight not many fighter has picked Francis Ngannou.

But now UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has claimed by tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) “Just to be clear Francis Ngannou would destroy Tyson Fury in a real fight.”

UFC Champion Sean Strickland predicts Ngannou vs Fury fight

Strickland claims there are fewer changes of Ngannou against Tyson in boxing but in a real fight where anything goes, Francis will be the last man standing. Strickland further said in another tweet “ We all know Tyson will win this but what annoys me is the trash talk. It's like beating a guy in a wheelchair, it's not a fight, and you're not the baddest man on the planet. This means absolutely nothing. You're a great boxer but the baddest man on the planet. Far from.

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury is heralded as the most significant crossover boxing match since the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout.

Adding to the intrigue, Mike Tyson has taken on the role of training Francis Ngannou for this epic showdown. He firmly believes that Ngannou will astonish the world by delivering a knockout blow to Tyson Fury, potentially handing him the first loss of his illustrious career. It's worth noting that Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, holds the record for the hardest punch in the world.

On the other side of the ring, Tyson Fury stands as an undefeated heavyweight boxing champion who has never tasted defeat in his entire career. Renowned for his exceptional head movement and footwork, Fury poses a formidable challenge for Ngannou in this clash of titans.

