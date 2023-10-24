Francis Ngannou's coach-boxing legend Mike Tyson claims he still 'got it' ahead of the Francis vs. Fury match

It's the second week of fight preparations, and two of the biggest names in the combat world are set to collide in the super fight. Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is gearing up to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh this Saturday, October 28th. Both titans diligently prepare for the impending battle, with Fury even revealing his game plan recently.

Despite Francis lacking a background in boxing, he is stepping into the ring against one of the greatest heavyweights of this era. Recognizing the need for top-notch training, he chose the best in the world, Iron Mike Tyson, as his coach for the match against Fury.

Recently, Mike Tyson shared a picture on his social media. In the shirtless photo, the 57-year-old legend looks absolutely jacked, and he captioned it by saying, 'Still got it.' It's worth noting that Tyson's last fight was in 2020, in an exhibition match."

Mike Tyson appreciates Francis Ngannou ahead of his match against Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson is currently helping Ngannou train for his next match against heavyweight undefeated boxer Tyson Fury. Ngannou revealed recently that when he first met Iron Mike, he asked him if he ever fought Tyson Fury would Mike be on his side, to which Mike said yes.

Now Iron Mike appreciated Ngannou on his podcast and said, "Not only does he have the power, you can only rate somebody by the people they hit. He hits very hard; as a matter of fact, I don't think you can even ask them because they're still knocked out."

The 57-year-old legend even revealed this while talking to GQ. He is a coach, not a trainer; he claimed Coaches are loyal to their guys; if they get hit inside the ring, they feel their pain. He concluded by saying coaches feel the applause when they knock out people and win.

