Francis Ngannou’s next potential opponent revealed and it's not Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua: Report

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou shocked the world with his bout against the current undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury. He was a heavy underdog. Fans and experts had predicted that Fury would defeat Ngannou within three rounds.

However, the predator not only survived all rounds against the undefeated boxer but also dropped him in the third round with a powerful left hand. Many believe Ngannou won the match against Tyson Fury and was unjustly scored by boxing judges.

Now, fans are left wondering what's next for Francis Ngannou. The former UFC champion has mentioned the possibility of a rematch with Tyson Fury and even a return to MMA. Earlier, boxing promoters revealed they had offered Ngannou's management a potential matchup against boxer Anthony Joshua.

Recent reports from a Twitter insider handle, Boxing Kingdom, suggest that Francis Ngannou will not have a rematch with Tyson Fury or face Anthony Joshua. Instead, there are indications that Ngannou might square off against Dereck Chisora on December 23rd.

More details on the matchup are expected in the next few weeks, depending on if Ngannou will be ready to fight by then.

Initially, Tyson Fury was scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk on December 23rd, but after Ngannou's fight, Fury has pushed the date to next year, citing the need for rehab time.

UFC fighter praised Francis Ngannou after his boxing match

After his phenomenal performance, Ngannou earned a lot of respect in the world of combat, especially from the mixed martial arts community. A lot of UFC fighters reacted to Francis Ngannou’s performance and called it the first victory of mixed martial arts against the boxing community.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier reacted to Francis Ngannou and said:

“To see a mixed martial artist who had a short time in his mixed martial arts career it’s not like he’s been doing it since he was 16 or 15 or 14 like these kids are now he started later in life, and to see him go in there and not only compete but arguably win the fight is incredible.”

Dustin Poirier further expressed, “That’s a win for mixed martial arts, It’s awesome to see because Tyson Fury is arguably one of the best heavyweights to ever walk the earth.”

