French Basketball Star Who Dunked on LeBron James During Paris Olympics Signs With NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers made waves when they signed French basketball star Guerschon Yabusele to a one-year, $2.1 million contract. Yabusele, who left the NBA four years ago, is back. His 2024 Summer Olympics performance in Paris undoubtedly had an impact on his return.

Yabusele has rekindled interest in his basketball career, demonstrating that his time abroad has improved his skills and elevated his value. He is best known for his thundering dunk over LeBron James during the gold medal game.

A career revived at the Olympics

The story of Yabusele's comeback to the NBA has been unlike any other. His NBA career started off somewhat slowly, and before long, he was playing for teams abroad—China, France, and most famously, Real Madrid in Spain. However, it was his incredible performance with the French national team in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris that truly sparked his NBA hopes.



Yabusele, who averaged 14 points per game and shot an incredible 51.9% from the field, was a key member of France's team during the competition. In the gold medal game against Team USA, he completely demolished LeBron James with a stunning dunk that left the basketball world in disbelief. That was his most memorable performance. That one play seemed to capture Yabusele's relentless drive and will to excel on the international stage. It also demonstrated his basketball IQ and athletic ability, which surely drew the attention of NBA scouts.

Not only was Yabusele's dunk over LeBron a highlight reel moment, but it also represented his development as a player. Yabusele, who was formerly viewed as a role player who had trouble establishing himself in the NBA, has evolved into a more certain and adaptable player who is eager to take on new challenges. His performance at the Olympics showed that his time away from the NBA helped him grow as a person—mentally and physically—and that paved the way for a successful comeback to the league.

From NBA disappointment to international success

Yabusele didn't have the best first NBA season. He came with great hopes after being selected by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in 2016, but he had trouble establishing a reliable spot in the starting lineup. During his two seasons in Boston, he averaged a meager 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds a game, well below what was expected of a first-round pick. Yabusele was dismissed by the Celtics in the summer of 2019 and began searching for new chances outside of the NBA.

However, what might have meant the end of his basketball career ended up becoming a second opportunity. After traveling to China, Yabusele started to settle into a rhythm, playing with greater assurance and refining his technique. After that, he played for ASVEL in France before transferring to Real Madrid to play in the esteemed ACB League of Spain. His time in Europe had a particularly significant effect since he developed into a vital member of Real Madrid, demonstrating his ability to contribute at a high caliber.

Yabusele had previously gone unnoticed by scouts and coaches before his international win. He improved his offensive consistency, broadened his defensive skill set, and discovered how to be a valuable team member. Yabusele had become a seasoned professional who could perform under extreme pressure by the time the 2024 Olympics arrived.



The road ahead in Philadelphia

Yabusele is excited to take advantage of this fresh opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers now that he is back in the NBA. Under head coach Nick Nurse, the 28-year-old attacker will be looking to establish a substantial role for himself. Yabusele will greatly benefit from his return to the league because Nurse is renowned for getting the best performance out of his players. Even though there is a $2.1 million minimum for a one-year contract, Yabusele is used to the concept of a second opportunity.

Yabusele's background would be very beneficial to the 76ers. His experience in multiple international competitions has given him a broad skill set that includes better shooting, adaptable defense, and the resilience that comes from overcoming hardship. Philadelphia may find use for Yabusele's size and mobility if they wish to add more depth, particularly if they hope to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Returning to the NBA is never an easy process, particularly after a prolonged hiatus. However, Yabusele has every reason to think he can mount a successful comeback if he can maintain the momentum he built up during the Olympics and his international career.

